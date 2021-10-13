Rail services to Cork city to be shut over jazz festival weekend

Iarnrod Eireann has apologised in advance for shutting down the last section of the main rail line into Cork city over the jazz bank holiday weekend for a €12m signalling upgrade and track works.

It said the dates of works include the bank holiday weekend and the October mid-term break which traditionally sees lower numbers of daily commuters travelling.

But they said the work will lead to enhanced safety and will help prepare the network for the range of commuter rail service improvements planned under the Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Study (CMATS) and which were recently referenced in the National Development Plan.

The works will impact services on the main Cork to Mallow line and on the Cork to Cobh and Midleton lines from this weekend until October 26.

Bus transfers will be in operation from Saturday, October 16 to 26 on the Cork to Mallow section, and from October 23 to 26 on the Cork to Cobh and Midleton line.

The €8 million signalling project will replace a mechanical signalling system — dating in part from the early to mid-20th century — with a modern, computer-controlled 'solid state interlocking system' which the company said will enhance safety, improve punctuality, and facilitate the future track layout modifications for the Cork commuter rail service improvements planned under CMATS.

Track improvement

A further €4m will be invested in track improvement works, including the renewal of two crossovers in the Cork tunnel, as well track excavation and relaying works at Mourneabbey at Rathpeacon.

As a result, rail services will be suspended between Cork and Mallow throughout the works, with bus transfers between Cork and Mallow in both directions on Cork/Dublin Heuston services and on the Cork/Tralee services, with a bus replacement for Cork to Mallow services.

There are revised departure times for bus transfers, and the 6.15am Cork to Heuston departure on weekdays has been cancelled.

The Cork to Cobh and Midleton rail services will be suspended, with a bus service in operation, from Saturday October 23 to 26, inclusive.

Iarnród Éireann’s chief executive, Jim Meade, said signalling on railways is at the heart of rail safety.

"Signalling is complex — behind the signals themselves, which tell the driver when it’s safe to proceed, and the route ahead for their train, signalling systems tell us where the train is, control the movements of trains, and control systems such as points to direct trains," he said.

More complex again is fully replacing a signalling system — but that’s what we will be doing in Kent Station and on the approaching lines.

“We are pleased to be completing this crucial project — unfortunately, it does necessitate some disruption in its final phases, but customers can be assured that it will deliver to us a modern system that enhances services and safety, and will also ensure we have a system which can cater for the transformation of Cork commuter services planned under CMATS.”