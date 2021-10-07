Paul Mescal dedicates shorts for GAA club fundraiser 'to the Normal People of Cooraclare'

The actor has close family links to the west Clare village
Paul Mescal dedicates shorts for GAA club fundraiser 'to the Normal People of Cooraclare'

Paul Mescal on a recent visit to Cooraclare GAA club where he met up with his godson, Darragh Mescal and other budding Cooraclare footballers

Thu, 07 Oct, 2021 - 13:57
Gordon Deegan

Normal People star, Paul Mescal is putting his celebrity status at the disposal of a GAA club to help it raise €20,000 in a raffle for a pair of shorts signed by the actor.

Mescal has donated a pair of O'Neills shorts to Cooraclare GAA club to help raise funds for the club and signed them with the dedication ‘to the Normal People of Cooraclare’.

Cooraclare GAA Club kit (togs) signed by actor Paul Mescal of Normal people. Photo: John Kelly
Cooraclare GAA Club kit (togs) signed by actor Paul Mescal of Normal people. Photo: John Kelly

The actor has close family links to the west Clare village.

Paul’s father, Paul Snr was born in the parish and his Uncle Paudie, nephews and nieces, Clodagh, Aoibhinn, Páraic and Darragh Jim and first cousins are an integral part of the Cooraclare Club today.

Cooraclare GAA spokesman, Joe Considine said today: “We are delighted to have one of our own doing so well in the entertainment world.

“The whole Mescal family are great supporters of the club so when Paul came along to watch his Godson, Daragh Jim, train with the club’s under 9s recently he kindly agreed to sign a few items for us including, of course, the iconic shorts.” 

Tickets to enter the draw are €10 and Mr Considine said: “The past two years have been tough for everyone and the importance of the GAA Club to all Irish communities was never so obvious. This kind donation by Paul will, we hope, help to raise some much-needed funds for our club. He kicked around with some of the boys for a while and was very generous with his time.” 

Paul has signed a club football jersey which is also up for grabs.
Paul has signed a club football jersey which is also up for grabs.

The shorts come framed and ready for hanging on the wall and in addition to the shorts, Paul has signed a club football jersey which is also up for grabs.

Mr Considine said: “Our club facilities at Caherue have served us well for the best part of 40 years but now need to be updated.

He said: “By supporting our raffle people are getting behind the planned upgrade and renovation of our facilities that will support, encourage and develop future generations of Cooraclare footballers.” 

People can buy raffle tickets online.

Read More

Everything you need to know about Paul Mescal's Hollywood debut

More in this section

Lie detector service offers to carry out polygraph probe on Ian Bailey Lie detector service offers to carry out polygraph probe on Ian Bailey
Government support called for after UCC food bank runs out of supplies in less than 50 minutes Government support called for after UCC food bank runs out of supplies in less than 50 minutes
Clare pub has kegs worth €200 each stolen from outside door Clare pub has kegs worth €200 each stolen from outside door
fundraiserPlace: CooraclarePlace: ClarePerson: Paul Mescal
Paul Mescal dedicates shorts for GAA club fundraiser 'to the Normal People of Cooraclare'

Garda probe after discovery of possible human remains in former Cork pub

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, October 6, 2021

  • 5
  • 6
  • 9
  • 31
  • 35
  • 45
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices