Paul Mescal dedicates shorts for GAA club fundraiser 'to the Normal People of Cooraclare'

Normal People star, Paul Mescal is putting his celebrity status at the disposal of a GAA club to help it raise €20,000 in a raffle for a pair of shorts signed by the actor.

Mescal has donated a pair of O'Neills shorts to Cooraclare GAA club to help raise funds for the club and signed them with the dedication ‘to the Normal People of Cooraclare’.

Cooraclare GAA Club kit (togs) signed by actor Paul Mescal of Normal people. Photo: John Kelly

The actor has close family links to the west Clare village.

Paul’s father, Paul Snr was born in the parish and his Uncle Paudie, nephews and nieces, Clodagh, Aoibhinn, Páraic and Darragh Jim and first cousins are an integral part of the Cooraclare Club today.

Cooraclare GAA spokesman, Joe Considine said today: “We are delighted to have one of our own doing so well in the entertainment world.

“The whole Mescal family are great supporters of the club so when Paul came along to watch his Godson, Daragh Jim, train with the club’s under 9s recently he kindly agreed to sign a few items for us including, of course, the iconic shorts.”

Tickets to enter the draw are €10 and Mr Considine said: “The past two years have been tough for everyone and the importance of the GAA Club to all Irish communities was never so obvious. This kind donation by Paul will, we hope, help to raise some much-needed funds for our club. He kicked around with some of the boys for a while and was very generous with his time.”

The shorts come framed and ready for hanging on the wall and in addition to the shorts, Paul has signed a club football jersey which is also up for grabs.

Mr Considine said: “Our club facilities at Caherue have served us well for the best part of 40 years but now need to be updated.

He said: “By supporting our raffle people are getting behind the planned upgrade and renovation of our facilities that will support, encourage and develop future generations of Cooraclare footballers.”

People can buy raffle tickets online.