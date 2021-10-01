Everything you need to know about Paul Mescal's Hollywood debut

Paul Mescal rubbed shoulders with some of Hollywood’s greats at the New York premiere of his upcoming movie, The Lost Daughter, — but who does he play? What’s it about? And when can we watch it in Ireland?

What is it about?

The Lost Daughter is a psychological drama based on the novel of the same name by beloved Italian author Elena Ferrante who is best known for her Neapolitan Novels series.

The film centres around Leda, a middle-aged languages professor on a working holiday in Greece, who becomes consumed with a young mother and her daughter on the beach.

Maggie Gyllenhaal’s feature directorial debut THE LOST DAUGHTER is coming to Netflix!



The film starring Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Dakota Johnson, Peter Sarsgaard, Paul Mescal, Oliver Jackson-cohen & Ed Harris will have its world premiere at Venice Film Festival. pic.twitter.com/EndChuigDu — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) August 5, 2021

Their relationship triggers something in Leda, and she begins to have flashbacks to her own past and becomes overwhelmed by her own memories of the terror, confusion, and intensity of early motherhood.

According to Netflix, an impulsive act shocks Leda into the strange and ominous world of her own mind, where she is forced to face the unconventional choices she made as a young mother and their consequences.

(L-R) Peter Sarsgaard, Dagmara Dominczyk, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Olivia Colman, Paul Mescal, Dakota Johnson, Jessie Buckley and Ed Harris attend the premiere of "The Lost Daughter" during the 59th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center in New York City. Picture: John Lamparski/WireImage

Who does it star?

Our favourite queen, Olivia Colman, will star as the film's leading lady Leda Caruso, with Kerry actress, Jessie Buckley, starring as Leda’s younger self in flashbacks. 50 Shades of Grey actress Dakota Johnson portrays young mother Nina, while Peter Sarsgaard stars as a professor.

The Normal People heartthrob plays an Irish student called Will who is working on the Greek island for the summer. It’s the first time Mescal will star in a Hollywood film following his astounding success as Connell in the TV adaption of Sally Rooney’s novel in 2020.

Paul Mescal stars alongside The Crown's Olivia Colman in The Lost Daughter. Picture: Netflix

Where and when can we see it?

The film is set to have a limited release in the States in the run-up to Christmas, but on this side of the Atlantic we’ll have to wait till New Year’s eve when the film will be released globally on Netflix.