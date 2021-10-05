Cork billboard campaign part of international call for meteorite awareness day

Have you ever heard of Ann Hodges?

On November 30, 1954, the 34-year-old was sleeping when a meteorite came crashing through the roof of her Alabama home, bounced off a radio and hit her on the hip.

Despite being bruised and understandably shaken, she survived, becoming the first and only human recorded to have been directly struck by an extraterrestrial object.

In recognition of World Space Week (October 4 and 11) an international team of scientists and artists are celebrating Ann Hodges and have begun a campaign to make November 30 International Meteorite Awareness Day.

The project was conceived by artists Dr Sean Taylor from Limerick's School of Art and Design along with Sean Miller, an associate professor of sculpture at the University of Florida.

From today a series of billboards with futuristic artworks advertising 'The Hodges Effect' are on display right across Cork City in support of the effort.

This will be followed up by events such as free public art/science lectures, and performances and letter-writing activism.

More information on these events can be found here.

According to the group, The Hodges Effect can be described as "an existential crisis of being that may occur after a sudden collision between a Homosapien subject and extra-terrestrial materials.

"The Hodges Effect is an emerging creative concept in the domain of Homosapien encounters and current responses to environmental change."

The event is supported by the National Sculpture Factory of Ireland, Blackrock Castle Observatory, Cork, Ireland, University of Alabama, USA and the University of Florida, USA.

On Thursday, October 7, a virtual panel will be held to discuss the effort and to kick off a letter-writing campaign to the UN to launch International Meteorite Awareness Day for Ann Hodges.

The panel will include; Dr Niall Smith, head of Blackrock Castle Observatory, Dr Sean Taylor, lecturer at the Limerick School of Art and Design, Sean Miller, associate professor of sculpture at the University of Florida, Dr Julia Cartwright, assistant professor of geology at the University of Alabama, Connie Hwang, professor of design at San José State University in California and Jade Dellinger, gallery director at the Bob Rauschenberg Gallery in Florida Southwestern State College.

A link to the panel can be found here along with further information about the campaign.