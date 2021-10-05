Gardaí issue witness appeal after man hospitalised in Limerick collision

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses after a serious road traffic collision in Limerick left a man in Cork University Hospital (CUH) with serious injuries.
The man, a pedestrian is aged in his 30s and has been in hospital since yesterday afternoon where his condition is described as "critical".
The incident happened at Brackbawn, Kilbehenny in Co Limerick on M8 at around 3.10pm and involved a vehicle and a pedestrian.
Gardaí and emergency services responded to the incident and closed the road for forensic examination.
The pedestrian was taken to CUH for treatment for the injuries he received. The driver of the vehicle was unharmed.
The road has since reopened after Garda Forensic Collision Investigators examined the scene.
Gardaí are asking anyone with information or witnessed the collision to come forward especially any road users who were travelling in this area and who may have camera footage.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Fermoy Garda station on 025 82100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.