Cork researcher hoping for brain cancer breakthrough

A Cork-based researcher is hoping to identify a way to reduce the growth of aggressive brain cancer cells.

Patricia Flynn was awarded the Musgrave PhD Scholarship in association with Breakthrough Cancer Research, and will study glioblastoma at University College Cork.

“Glioblastoma is classed as a rare cancer, but in Ireland, there is five per 100,000 diagnosed with glioblastoma every year," she said.

Breakthrough Cancer Research is really turning the spotlight on cancers with limited treatment options.”

Glioblastoma are “aggressive brain tumours and they currently have limited treatment options and poor prognosis,” Ms Flynn said.

“I will be researching glioblastoma with regards to the potential therapeutic application of retinoids, which are a derivative of Vitamin A,” she said.

“Retinoids have been shown to reduce the growth of tumours in several different cancer types.”

Using the analogy of putting a key into a lock, she said: “Retinoids will act on a group of proteins called 'retinoid acid receptors'. These receptors control molecular pathways which can lead to either the promotion or the suppression of growth of the cells.”

She is hoping to identify the receptors which lead to suppressing the growth of the glioblastomas.

“I will be studying the effects of the receptors on a cell model of glioblastoma here in the lab in UCC,” she said.

"Ultimately, my aim would be to identify the appropriate receptors that can reduce the growth of glioblastoma cells and hopefully be able to modulate their activities.”

Her PhD funding is for three years, and she intends to use every day “with gusto” she said, very aware that research into this type of cancer is not as common as for some other cancers.

“For the three years that I will be here, I will be working on this, and after that, it is at the speed the science will allow, it is all about getting out there as soon as possible,” she said, referring to when an approach to treatment might come from her work.

However, she said it is “difficult to put a timeline on when anything might be available”, as safety and efficacy tests would be needed.

Ms Flynn, from Mullingar originally, said: “Breakthrough Cancer Research is the perfect partner for me, their ethos is creating more survivors, and the patients’ benefits are at the core of the research.”

Her research is a collaboration between the Department of Anatomy and Neuroscience and the Department of Pathology at UCC.

An investment of over €250,000 by Breakthrough Cancer this year includes Ms Flynn’s PhD and a study on oesophageal cancer at Trinity College Dublin by Maitiú Ó Murchú.