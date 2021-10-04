Two recruitment campaigns, but HSE fails to replace retiring GP

People in the town of Templemore, Co Tipperary, are “extremely worried” about the fate of a local GP practice following the HSE’s inability to recruit a replacement for a retiring doctor.

Dr Joseph Hennessy retired from his practice in Templemore this summer and, following two recruitment campaigns, the HSE has not been successful in finding a replacement.

As a result, from Friday, a group practice in the town took on Dr Hennessy’s panel of patients on an interim basis.

While the HSE has no responsibility for private patients, they were advised by practice staff of the need to source a new GP.

Locals have called for an extension of six months to source a replacement for Dr Hennessy.

“This is a problem that we’re experiencing in a lot of areas and the HSE have to look at why they’re not attracting GPs outside the major urban centres,” said local Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill.

Mr Cahill said people in the area are “extremely anxious and extremely worried” about the situation.

“Both from private and public patients, people just feel that the other practice will be too large, and they just won’t be able to give them the proper service and private patients have actually no home to go to so to try to get taken on a practice is proving exceptionally difficult.”

Dr Hennessy had approximately 750 medical card patients in addition to a number of private patients.

According to the HSE, there were two recruitment campaigns undertaken, with Dr Hennessy’s panel advertised locally, nationally, and in the British Medical Journal.

There was one applicant in March, but they subsequently withdrew their application.

Since Dr Hennessy’s retirement, there have been eight locum doctors providing cover in the practice.

Having this number of doctors covering such a short period of time is not consistent in terms of delivering a quality service, according to the HSE.

“Recruiting a single-handed GP to take over as the sole GP in a practice is much more challenging than recruiting to a group practice and this is one of the primary reasons the HSE has been unable to recruit a GP for Dr Hennessy’s practice,” the HSE said.

Adding to this, is “the extreme difficulty” in sourcing locum doctors in Ireland at present and locum GPs are “either not available or not willing to work in many rural single-handed GP practices”.

The local group practice taking on the medical card patients recently recruited a new GP and additional nursing and administrative staff.

A letter and information leaflet were issued to all Dr Hennessy’s general medical services patients in August advising them of the new arrangements.

The HSE said it has made every effort to fill the vacancy. The post will be advertised again in late 2021.