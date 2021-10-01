Technological universities to be allowed borrow money to build student housing

Niall Collins said the government has taken a 'clear decision' in a move designed to ease the student accommodation crisis
Minister of State with responsibility for Skills and Further Education, Niall Collins, with Fashion Design student Jordan Doyle  (centre) and President of TUS Professor, Vincent Cunnane, and other students at today's launch. Photo: Julien Behal

Fri, 01 Oct, 2021 - 16:30
Jess Casey, Education Correspondent

Technological universities will now be allowed by the Government to access finance to build their own purpose-built, on-campus student accommodation.

That’s according to Niall Collins, the Minister of State for Further Education and Training, who was speaking at the launch of the Technological University of Shannon: Midlands Midwest (TUS).

The establishment of TUS marks the merger between Limerick Institute of Technology and Athlone Institute of Technology, to form Ireland’s first technological university based across two different regions. The move has the potential to significantly transform higher education for the people of the Midlands and the Midwest, according to Mr Collins.

At the official launch of TUS today, student union president Áine Daly called on Mr Collins to start drafting rules to allow technological universities to build their own accommodation. 

“We, our society and your constituents need a timeline of when the discrimination towards the students will end, their fundamental rights of access to housing will be recognized and upheld under a legislative framework.” 

Mr Collins said in the last number of days the Government has taken a “clear decision” to address this. 

“I think it's fair to say that before our institutes of technology haven't had the legal wherewithal to allow them to borrow to build their own accommodation. That issue has now been conclusively addressed by Government and the wheels are in motion in terms of allowing our technological universities to do that.” 

Mr Collins added that he hopes to see technological universities availing of the “opportunity” to build, “which will go a huge way towards addressing that student accommodation.”

TUS President Professor Vincent Cunnane said the technological university will leave a lasting legacy. 

“We are incredibly proud of our dynamic student base and our skilled and ambitious staff, across each of our six campuses, whose shared values and ambition we celebrate as we look forward to an exciting new beginning."

