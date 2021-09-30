'Forgotten veterans': Charity head pledges to get State to do more

The incoming president of the charity which supports former members of the Irish Defence Forces says he plans to encourage the State to do more to support “forgotten veterans”, especially those who’ve fallen on hard times.

Diarmuid Higgins, who takes over on Sunday as president of Óglaigh Náisiúnta na hÉireann (ONE), the country’s only registered Defence Forces veterans charity, was speaking ahead of the opening of a five-bed hostel for homeless veterans in Cobh, Co. Cork, on Sunday.

Twins Cayleigh and Brogan who came along to see their mother, bandswoman Maeve O'Brien, play on Cork's Patrick Street in aid of the ONE organization of National Ex-service Men and Women. Photo: Dan Linehan

ONE plans to open another hostel in the St Luke’s area of the city, as well as a veterans’ welfare and support centre in Defence Forces property at the Camp Field. Mr Higgins, a former member of the naval service, said while supports and services for veterans are improving, more can and must be done.

“These are people who have served the State at home and abroad, but who when they leave the Defence Forces, are often forgotten about,” he said.

By our last count, we had four veterans sleeping on the streets in Cork.

“The Defence Forces is always ready to help us. Things are improving but I would hope to get more help and support from the State.

“The fuschia is our symbol - it’s like our poppy - and I would hope that during fuschia month next July to encourage as many people as possible to wear the fuschia to recognise the service and contribution of former members of the Irish Defence Forces, especially those who were traumatised by their service and who now find themselves in difficult circumstances now.”

Mr Higgins was speaking in Cork city on Thursday during a lunchtime fundraising recital by the band of the 1 Brigade - one of several lunchtime recitals by Defence Forces’ bands around the country for ONE.

Corporal Emmet Donlon playing on Patrick Street in Cork city with the Band One Brigade, Defence Forces in aid of the ONE. Photo: Dan Linehan

Since its foundation in 1951, ONE has been providing welfare and support to homeless veterans who have fallen on hard times and those that find it difficult to adjust to civilian life.

It operates three hostels, in Dublin, Athlone and Letterkenny, with its fourth, in Cobh, due to open on Sunday. The fifth will be developed in St Luke’s in Cork.

ONE’s services are also available to all veterans of the prison service, gardaí and the Irish Red Cross. It also helps homeless veterans from other countries living in Ireland from time to time.