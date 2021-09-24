UCC researchers were on board plane that crash-landed in Wexford

Researchers from UCC were on board the plane which crash-landed on a beach in Wexford on Thursday.

Air accident investigators hope to be able to speak to them, and to their pilot whose skills ensured that all four onboard the aircraft survived the mid-air emergency.

The UCC researchers were on board the French-registered Vulcanair P68 twin-engine aircraft to conduct aerial surveys of whales, dolphins and sea birds and were flying in a pattern about 20kms of the southeast coast when the pilot contacted the Coast Guard and declared an emergency.

He managed to make his way towards the coast while a full-scale emergency operation was launched.

The Coast Guard tasked the Dublin and Waterford-based Coast Guard helicopters R117 and R116 to the scene, as well as the Carnsore and Rosslare Coast Guard units and the Dunmore East Lifeboat crew. Gardaí and paramedics also rushed to the scene.

The scene at Carnsore Point, Co. Wexford, yesterday. A three-person team from the Department of Transport’s Air Accident Investigation Unit has secured the wreckage, which was at risk of being swept to sea by the tide. Picture: Mary Browne

The pilot guided the stricken aircraft past large wind turbines and managed to land the crippled aircraft on a narrow strip of sand, on the Burrow beach, about two miles west of Carnsore Point, at around 5.10pm.

The aircraft appears to have rolled for some distance before hitting an area of soft sand, and pitching violently forward, nose first into the sand. The cockpit area suffered extensive structural damage.

Atlantic Flight Training Academy pilot Captain John Walton, who was on a flight nearby, heard the mayday call and immediately routed to the area where the Vulcanair aircraft had crash landed.

In co-operation with Waterford airport senior air traffic controller, Donal Leahy, he remained overhead and helped guide the rescue helicopters to the exact spot.

The four occupants of the aircraft – two men, one in his 20s and one in his 50s, believed to be the pilot, and two women in their 30s – were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A three-person team from the Department of Transport’s Air Accident Investigation Unit has secured the wreckage, which was at risk of being swept to sea by the tide, and is preparing for its transportation to the AAIU’s facility in Gormanstown, Co. Meath, for a detailed investigation.

The AAIU’s chief inspector, Jurgen Whyte, said information from the pilot and passengers will form a key part of the investigation.

“We will be talking to An Garda Síochána today in the hope that we can speak to the pilot and the passengers on board when they're able to speak to us,” he told Morning Ireland earlier.

“Obviously the information from the pilot is going to be crucial to determine what type of technical issue he had and also the examination of the aircraft will tell us what condition the aircraft was in before the emergency took place.”

The AAIU team will be trying to establish the nature of the fault which forced the emergency landing. The probe will include an examination of the aircraft’s fuel system and its engines to see if a fuel problem or engine failure was a factor.