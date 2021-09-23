Healy-Rae on garda probe into pub Covid breach: 'I'm not talking about it to you'

Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae has refused to comment on allegations that his Kilgarvan pub breached Covid regulations this summer, and claimed the matter was of no great interest to people in Kerry.

A garda investigation into alleged breaches of public health guidelines at the Independent TD's pub in Killorglin in July “is ongoing”. The investigation follows controversy over the emergence of a video and images of a crowd gathered inside the pub as part of a family wedding celebration.

One of the images that appeared online showed Danny Healy-Rae pouring pints behind the counter with a large group gathered inside the pub. It apparently showed a lack of mask-wearing and social distancing and appeared to have been taken 10 days before indoor dining was allowed to resume.

Mr Healy-Rae was this morning pressed on Kerry Today to comment on the allegations that he breached Covid regulations, and on the garda investigation.

However, the Independent TD refused to be drawn, repeatedly stating he did not wish to comment on the matter, “at this time”.

Mr Healy-Rae said at the beginning of the interview:

I'm not talking about it to you, or to anyone..and I won’t be making a comment at this time.

When it was put to him that he was one of the foremost critics on pub restrictions and people had a right to be concerned, Mr Healy-Rae said he travelled a lot around Kerry and he wasn’t hearing "much giving out about it from anyone".

“I’m not getting much queries about it from anyone,” Mr Healy-Rae replied.

He was also asked whether gardaí had interviewed him, but refused to say, replying “I won’t comment on that.”

The garda press office has said the investigation is “ongoing”.