Gardaí investigating alleged indoor gathering at Healy-Rae's Kerry pub

The pub, in Kilgarvan, Co Kerry, is owned by Danny Healy-Rae and formerly belonged to his late father, Jackie
Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae owns the pub. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA

Thu, 19 Aug, 2021 - 16:46
Dominic McGrath, PA

Gardai in Kerry are investigating an indoor gathering at a licensed premises.

It comes after a video posted on social media last month showed an alleged breach of Covid-19 rules at a pub belonging to independent Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae.

It apparently showed a lack of mask-wearing and social distancing.

Under Covid-19 guidelines, masks must be worn at all times when customers are not seated at their tables, and patrons are expected to adhere to social distancing measures.

The pub, in Kilgarvan, Co Kerry, is owned by Mr Healy-Rae and formerly belonged to his late father, Jackie.

The PA news agency has contacted Mr Healy-Rae for comment.

A Garda spokesperson said: “An Garda Siochana does not comment directly on social media content, the context and veracity of which remains to be verified.

“An Garda Siochana are aware of images and video published online appearing to be an indoor gathering in a licensed premises.

“An investigation into this matter by Kerry Gardai is ongoing.”

Mr Healy-Rae has been an outspoken critic of several pandemic regulations and recently said he would not ask his staff to check customers’ vaccination status when dining indoors, as required by law.

Gardaí carrying out 'preliminary inquiries' into gathering at Healy-Rae pub 

Jason Hennessy

Man denied bail over crash probe that left two men in ICU

