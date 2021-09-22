Emergency services rush to overturned car in Cork city crash

Emergency services are at the scene of a major two-vehicle road traffic collision in Cork city in which a car was overturned.
The crash occurred on Cathedral Road at around 10.15am this morning.
The bottom of Cathedral Road as far as the junction with Gurranabraher Road has been closed, and local diversions have been put in place.
Cork City Fire Brigade units from Anglesea Street and Ballyvolane are also on the scene.
Crews from Ballyvolane and Anglesea Street have dealt with a Road Traffic Collision on Cathedral Road 🚒🚒— Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) September 22, 2021
The road remains closed, please use caution in the area ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/Me7OrsDKAx
Motorists in the area have been advised to take care on approach.
The emergency services' examination of the crash area is in its early stages and there are no reports of any injuries as yet.
A garda spokesperson said no further details are available at this time.