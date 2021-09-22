Emergency services rush to overturned car in Cork city crash

A garda spokesperson said no further details are available at this time
The crash occurred on Cathedral Road at approximately 10.15am this morning. File Picture

Wed, 22 Sep, 2021 - 11:33
Steven Heaney

Emergency services are at the scene of a major two-vehicle road traffic collision in Cork city in which a car was overturned.

The crash occurred on Cathedral Road at around 10.15am this morning. 

The bottom of Cathedral Road as far as the junction with Gurranabraher Road has been closed, and local diversions have been put in place.

Cork City Fire Brigade units from Anglesea Street and Ballyvolane are also on the scene.

Motorists in the area have been advised to take care on approach.

The emergency services' examination of the crash area is in its early stages and there are no reports of any injuries as yet. 

A garda spokesperson said no further details are available at this time.

More to follow . . .

Road traffic accidentGardaiPlace: Cork
