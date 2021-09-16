Ireland still in the running for Americas Cup after organisers extend venue selection window

Ireland is still in the running to host the 2024 America’s Cup yacht race after the organisers extended the venue selection process.

The surprise move comes just 24 hours after it was feared the Irish government had sunk all hopes of the event being staged in Cork Harbour.

Just hours before Ireland was due to be announced as the preferred venue, the government said it would need another six months to conduct due diligence on the costs and benefits of staging the event.

It was feared that this stance spelled the end of Ireland's bid and that the race organisers would look to the other bidders still in the running - Spain and Saudi Arabia.

But, on Thursday night, the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron (RNZYS) and the cup defenders, Emirates Team New Zealand (ETNZ), said they are extending the selection period for the short-listed offshore venues to continue to work through final details and provide further information required for their respective bids.

The BMW Oracle team (front) from San Francisco power across the start line during the first race, which they won, in the America's Cup yacht in Valencia, Spain. Picture: Chris Ison/PA Wire.

RNZYS Commodore Aaron Young said: “For the benefit of both the 37th America’s Cup and the eventual host venue, we would rather allow some more time now so we make the right decision as opposed to a rushed decision.”

ETNZ and RNZYS said they believe it is both “prudent and responsible” to extend the deadline in which the offshore venues can continue to progress negotiations after Covid lockdown in New Zealand has made it impossible for ETNZ team members to visit the venues.

It was originally planned to carry out essential face-to-face meetings and to provide final team feedback to act on Origin Sports Group’s (the company assessing the various bids) recommendations, they said in their statement.

“ETNZ and RNZYS have had to balance the need for further time to ensure they accept a bid that is in the best interests of the America’s Cup event with the need for Challengers to know the final venue as soon as practicable.”

It is also understood that the Irish government has been offered access to a team of international sports management experts, some of whom have been involved in the organisation of major events including the Olympics, the Invictus Games and various World Cups, to provide any assistance and support that might be required as part of the government’s due-diligence process.

The government has been told that these experts can be in Ireland with just 24 hours’ notice.

But it is also understood that there is an expectation that if this offer is taken up, that the work would need to be done within the next two months or so - and that the government’s six-month timeline is just not workable.

And while there is no confirmation, it is understood that while Ireland was in pole position to be named the preferred bidder, the focus of race organisers has turned to exploring in more detail the bids from the other contenders - a bid from Spain and one from Saudi Arabia.

The search for the 2024 host venue was started back in May 2020 by Origin Sports Group but was paused for an exclusive three-month period from March 17 during which the New Zealand government had the exclusive right to negotiate the event being held in New Zealand, and continued once this period lapsed.

The naming of a preferred venue triggers a six-to-eight week venue during which final contract negotiations can take place.