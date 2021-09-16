'I've travelled on better roads in Sub-Saharan Africa' – Further calls for upgrades to busy national road in Cork

There are fears that funding for “vital” upgrades to a national road in Cork may be lost as a result of Budget 2022.

The N73 stretches from Mallow to Mitchelstown. It links to the N72 at Mallow to form the main route from Killarney to Dublin.

The condition of the road has long been cited as potentially hazardous, with one Cork county councillor describing it as “a disgrace” earlier this year.

Since mid-2020, there have been several instances in which motorists, particularly truck drivers, have reported damage to their vehicles as a result of driving along the N73.

Some drivers have suffered blown-out tyres due to the road's surface.

The road’s width is insufficient for some of the heavy goods vehicles which need to drive on it, and visibility while on the N73 is also a major issue.

Despite countless warnings of the accident potential posed by the 34km road, only minor improvements have been completed on it to date.

'Probably the worst piece of national secondary road in the country'

Labour TD for North Cork Seán Sherlock has said he fears that upgrades to the road may have fallen off the radar due to increased focus on other road improvement projects in Cork and Munster.

Mr Sherlock said the road – specifically the 3km stretch of it between Canteen Cross and Clogher Cross – had deteriorated to such an extent that it was now "probably the worst piece of national secondary road in the country".

"I’ve travelled on better roads in sub-Saharan Africa," he said.

"We are being told it will be part of the budgetary process but well-placed sources have said to me that they are concerned that if there is a reprofiling of spending on roads throughout the country, this may be taken off the table."

Labour TD, Sean Sherlock. File Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Mr Sherlock said he had contacted both Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath, and Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan about the issue.

“I’m very concerned that at this late hour, the Government might pull the funding for this project and not allow it to proceed,” he said.

“I'm hopeful it is not sacrificed in a Government attempt to claw back funding."

Mr Sherlock said it was now “vitally important” that pressure be brought to bear on Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael TDs and councillors “to ensure that this project does not slip through the cracks, yet again”.

"I'm very concerned now that we get this project over the line.

“We need everyone to wear the same jersey for this project. Forget party loyalties and deliver for the people of North Cork,” he added.

A section of the N73 National Road from Mallow to Mitchelstown where, earlier this year, members of the Irish Road Hauliers Association called for road improvements to be carried out. Picture: Larry Cummins

Asked about potential funding for upgrades to the road, head of regulatory and administration at Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) Michael Kennedy said the N73 Clogher Cross to Waterdyke scheme is "one of two minor improvement schemes being progressed by Cork County Council on the N73".

Mr Kennedy said the scheme had been "progressed through planning and design, and the construction tender documents have been prepared to go to tender this year".

"Transport Infrastructure Ireland has provided an allocation of €1.5m to Cork County Council for 2021 to enable this work to progress."

Mr Kennedy said the other minor improvement scheme on the N73, the Annikisha South improvement scheme, has also received planning approval and tender documents have been prepared."

"Unfortunately, the amount of funding available and the number of schemes that can move to construction in any given year is limited," he said.

He said future construction on this section of national road "will depend on the level of funding available to TII for national roads generally and the relative prioritisation of this scheme when compared with similar schemes nationally".

"TII have provided an allocation of €300,000 for this scheme in 2021," he added.