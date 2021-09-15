Appeal for mother of Kerry's 'Baby John' to come forward

The cold case review into the murder of Baby John, whose body was found in 1984 near Cahersiveen with 28 stab wounds, was established three years ago
The grave of Baby John in the Holy Cross, Cemetery, Cahersiveen, Co. Kerry, whose murder 37 years ago remains to be solved. Picture Dan Linehan

Wed, 15 Sep, 2021 - 11:33
Anne Lucey

The Garda superintendent in charge of the review into the unsolved murder of the Kerry Baby 37 years ago has appealed directly to the mother to come forward.

The decision to exhume the baby's remains from Holy Cross Cemetery yesterday was both "essential and important", Supt Flor Murphy said on Radio Kerry on Wednesday morning.

Gardaí still believe the answer lies in south Kerry and people have information on 'Baby John' they have not provided, the Garda boss said. 

The Killarney Superintendent appealed directly to the mother of the baby to come forward. He said he was appealing directly to Baby John's mother, who had grieved over the last 37 years, to come forward and qualified professional personnel would be made available to her. 

Asked why the enquiry was being pursued still the Superintendent said Baby John deserves it. An Garda Síochána had an obligation to investigate regardless of the length of time, he also said.

Speaking on Radio Kerry this morning, Supt Murphy said the exhumation carried out yesterday was “in conjunction” with other work in the investigation and was necessary.

“This wouldn’t have been done unless absolutely necessary,” Supt Murphy said, and it was conducted with "sensitivity, dignity and respect", he added.

We want to bring closure and deliver justice to Baby John.

The gardaí wanted answers to the questions that had been around for 37 years and Baby John deserved answers, he said.

The cold case review into the murder of Baby John, whose body was found near Cahersiveen with 28 stab wounds, was established three years ago in Cahersiveen Garda Station and involves local personnel as well as investigating officers from the Garda Serious Crime Review Team, based in Dublin.

At the time, gardaí said a viable DNA profile existed and advances in DNA technology had allowed them to open new avenues of investigation into the death.

DNA samples have been provided by local people and door-to-door inquiries have taken place. The Cahersiveen enquiry as with everything else had been disrupted by the pandemic but progess was being made all the time, the garda said.

Kerry Babies: Joanne Hayes says '36 years of suffering finally behind us' 

murderkerry babyplace: kerryplace: cahersiveenperson: baby john
