‘He will leave a Fionn-sized hole in the hearts of everyone’ - funeral of Cork boy, 7, hears

"Fionn touched the hearts of everyone he met, he will leave a Fionn-sized hole in everyone’s hearts" mourners at the funeral of seven-year-old Fionn Barry were told at St Mary’s church in Ballyhea, Cork today.

Fionn, who passed away at the weekend, had multiple conditions including cerebral palsy, global developmental delay, cortical visual impairment, and extreme reflex.

Earlier this morning, Fionn’s parents Brenda and Trevor shared on the ‘FIGHT for Fionn’ Facebook page, a video remembering their “inspirational little prince.”

“Our son, our hero and our life.

“We wanted to share this video with all the people who supported us on our journey and helped us to provide Fionn with all the things he needed.

“This is how we want to remember him, his gorgeous laughter and adorable smile,” the post read.

Fionnie your suffering is over dotey boy.

The family said Fionn spent much of his life in the Puffin Ward at Cork University Hospital.

One mourner at the funeral said “Fionn knew suffering more than anyone else,” but also knew “true love and true kindness.”

“They were the most amazing parents who went above and beyond for Fionn in his seven-year battle,” she said.

“He deserved so much more and we all know his two nannies are waiting for him with open arms.”

The speaker said “in his short life he did many things,” commenting on “his garda car and garda uniform from when he became a guard.”

Fionn Barry passed away on Friday, aged 7.

A half Limerick and half Cork jersey also lay on the altar.

“Fly high beautiful boy,” she said.

Fionn is survived by his parents Brenda and Trevor, his grandfather Pat, aunts, uncles, and extended family.

Brenda is a former Cork CarePlus Carer of the Year.