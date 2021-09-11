Watch: Cork City Fire Brigade mark 20th anniversary of 9/11 with a minute's silence

Members of Cork City Fire Bridge have marked the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks with a minute's silence this afternoon.

The team at Anglesea Street Station drove their emergency vehicles out to the front of their base before observing a minute's silence at 1.46 pm - the exact time at which the first plane hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York City on September 11, 2001.

The second plane hit the South Tower 17 minutes later at 9.03am New York time (2.03pm Irish time).

The South Tower collapsed at 9.59am having burned since the impact of the first plane. The North Tower collapsed at 10:28 a.m. after burning for approximately 102 minutes.

Hijackers crashed a third plane - American Airlines Flight 77 - into the Pentagon at 9.37am killing all 64 people onboard.

A fourth flight - United Airlines Flight 93 - crashed near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, southeast of Pittsburgh, at 10:03 am after passengers fought the four hijackers. All 44 passengers and crew were killed.

After the moment of silence had finished Cork City Fire Brigade personnel, led by Station Officer Peter Coughlan and Third Officer Get Ryan, instructed their teams to sound the horns and sirens on their vehicle in tribute to those who died during the attacks, including the hundreds of firefighters who died as they worked to rescue survivors.

Watch the video below:

Green watch fire brigade personnel with Third Officer Ger Ryan and Station Officer Peter Coughlan observe a minute’s silence. pic.twitter.com/vBjOvVNXsU — Larry Cummins (@LarryCpix) September 11, 2021

People in the United States and around the world have been paying tribute to those who were killed this day 20 years ago.

The US attacks killed nearly 3,000 people from 67 different countries and marked the start of a new era of fear, war, politics, patriotism and tragedy for the US and the wider world.