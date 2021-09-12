Plan to offer more sustainable travel options at Little Island approved

A €6m plan to create more sustainable travel in and out of one of Cork's largest employment hubs has been approved by local county councillors.

The plan, which focuses on Little Island, involves creating priority public transport corridors and an internal network of new footpaths and cycleways which will provide better connectivity between local housing estates, retail parks, and amenity areas.

The plan has been approved by members of the Cobh Municipal District Council, who hold jurisdiction over the Little Island area.

They will now recommend it be passed at full council meeting today, which is expected to be a mere formality.

The municipal district councillors made the decision following a presentation of the plan from Cormac Ó Súilleabháin, head of the county council's roads and transportation department.

He said the Little Island Sustainable Transport Interventions Plan was the first tranche of infrastructural investment in the area.

He said there are further plans to create a new bridge close to Little Island railway station which will be dedicated solely to cyclists and pedestrians.

This will connect to the recently opened section of cycleway between Dunkettle and Glounthaune.

That is part of a new cycleway which will eventually be developed all the way from Cork City to Youghal, incorporating the Midleton to Youghal Greenway.

Mr Ó Súilleabháin said the Little Island plan “will enhance active travel connectivity” and maintained the priority bus corridors “will be of huge benefit.”

More than 10,000 employees commute into Little Island every day, with the area described as “very car-centric". Picture: Denis Minihane.

The senior engineer said at present more than 10,000 employees commute into Little Island every day and described them as “very car-centric.”

He said the county council wants to provide a mode switch to public transport.

The National Transport Authority is helping to fund the project.

It is expected that Bus Éireann will provide an improved service in and out of the Little Island area as car drivers who have to endure long tailbacks at peak times opt for alternatives.

A new bridge connecting the M8 to the western side of Carrigtwohill is under construction as part of the multi-million euro Jack Lynch Tunnel/Dunkettle interchange upgrade.

This should alleviate pressure on the only other bridge into Little Island, which is close to Glounthaune.

Green Party councillor Alan O'Connor said that while Little Island is a big centre of employment, it has a residential population of around 1,500 and this is projected to grow by nearly another 1,000 by 2028.

Mr O'Connor said the plan could only be good for these residents as well.

“It will be helpful in transitioning to more sustainable development in the future,” he added.

Fine Gael councillor Sinead Sheppard said: “I'm sure it will have great benefits in getting cars out of the area and I hope it will go a long way to making it a better place to live for the residents.”

Fianna Fáil councillor Sheila O'Callaghan said the plan will provide commuters with choices about how they travel to and from work.

Meanwhile, council officials confirmed that they are looking at carrying out a road safety audit on the recently opened cycleway in Glounthaune.

It comes after Fine Gael councillor Anthony Barry reported there had been some recent collisions involving cyclists and cars at road junctions along the route.