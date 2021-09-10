Plans unveiled for the revamp of Cork city streets for more outdoor dining

Cork City Hall has revealed plans for weatherproofing a number of city streets to "bolster the city's outdoor dining and hospitality" sector.

Five streets - Princes Street, Caroline Street, Pembroke Street, Beasley Street and Union Quay - will receive €1.3m worth of new bespoke weatherproofing infrastructure.

This will include parasols, awnings, windbreaks, heaters, festoon light and purpose-built planters, all of which are expected to be installed by early November.

Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Colm Kelleher has welcomed the funding from Fáilte Ireland's Weatherproofing and Dining Enhancement Scheme, which he says will "improve the vibrancy of the city centre experience for residents and tourists".

Mr Kelleher says the investment will "transform how people enjoy the public realm and builds on the momentum generated by the ‘Reimagining Cork City’ programme namely the pedestrianisation of city centre streets, the installation of eight parklets across the wider city, the greening of the city centre, accelerated cycle lane delivery and parking promotions”.

Caroline Street: Awnings, parasols, festoon lighting, mature trees, bespoke windbreak/planter units with age-friendly seating will be installed along the street.

Cork-based Meitheal Architects worked with Cork City Council and traders on each street to develop a "unique identity" on four of the street, while local architectural firm, Carr, Cotter and Naessens designed the Caroline Street scheme.

The infrastructure, designed to last for at least five years, includes:

Princes Street: Heaters and lighting will be installed on the 17 parasols already in place on the street.

Larger awnings, festoon lighting, giant umbrellas and parasols will be installed along the street as well as a resurfacing of the original cobblestone pathway. Union Quay: Festoon light and 16 parasols will be installed, similar to those on Princes Street, with each premises having a unique colour and windbreaker. Improved pedestrian and wheelchair accessive as well as an improved resurfaced road surface will also be included.

Awnings, parasols, festoon lighting, mature trees, bespoke windbreak/planter units with age-friendly seating will be installed along the street. Pembroke St: Awnings, parasols, and festoon lighting will be installed along the street.

“The Council would like to acknowledge the hard work and co-operation of the businesses on the five streets who worked ... to prepare and lodge the successful application for Fáilte Ireland funding," Mr Kelleher added.

Union Quay: Festoon light and 16 parasols will be installed, similar to those on Princes Street, with each premises having a unique colour and windbreaker. Improved pedestrian and wheelchair accessive as well as an improved resurfaced road surface will also be included.

Cork publicans have warmly welcomed the funding announcement, with Benny McCabe, owner of El Fenix on Union Quay saying the future is bright for the city.

"I believe we are witnessing a melding of hospitality and retail offerings and Cork is perfectly placed to exit Covid and take advantage of these new possibilities," he said.

Margaret Kenneally, owner of the Oliver Plunkett Bar, says the bar has come back strongly from the pandemic lockdowns "in part, to its ability to meet customers’ needs outdoors on Caroline Street".

"These weatherproofing grants will allow us to continue to look after those customers who want to remain outdoors in the coming months,” she said.

Conrad Howard, owner of Market Lane on Beasley St, says the funding will be transformative for the street.

"We think that this is another leap towards making the city centre a vibrant safe destination for residents and visitors,” he added.