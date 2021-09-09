McGrath says Cork-Limerick motorway will be included in new National Development Plan 

The long-awaited Cork to Limerick motorway will be included in the National Development Plan (NDP) due to be published in the coming weeks, the Minister for Public Expenditure has promised.

Michael McGrath said the new NDP, which will include €165bn worth of spending between now and 2030, will be "very good for Cork".

However, he said some of the "bottlenecks" in getting projects started need to be looked at.

"One of the real learnings from the last 18 months of this job is that money isn't always really a constraint, it's having projects that are ready to go, and in Cork I think that's going to be one of the real challenges for us," he said.

"We're looking at record public capital investment over the next number of years. The budget for next year will be over €11 billion and so there will be a lot of money available to get things done."

Speaking at a Cork Chamber breakfast briefing, Mr McGrath said the Cork to Ringaskiddy road has cleared all the legal hurdles and significant work will be carried out over the next three years on this project.

"The Cork to Limerick motorway project is further back in the process but will continue to progress, and I'm confident that will be supported in the context of the National Development Plan," he said.

I can say there will be new road investment in the new National Development Plan, you will see a significant emphasis on public transport on active travel.

"For example, there will be at least €360 million per annum to be spent on active travel, walking and cycling infrastructure, every year over the next decade."

Referring to the €10m runway project at Cork Airport, he said the Government "haven't been found wanting" when it comes to investment in the airport and that will continue.

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath TD said there will be record public capital investment over the next number of years. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

"The Government absolutely recognises the centrality of international connectivity, and for us in Cork it is so vital," said Mr McGrath.

"We will stay the course because we want to see a recovery in aviation, it's so important for us economically, for tourism, and of course, given our really strong FDI base in Cork."

Turning to next month's Budget, he said Covid spending will go from around €15bn to €7bn as supports are phased out next year.

"People can expect to see support continuing, but in overall terms we'll start to see a tapering and a winding down of the exceptional Covid spending, because we must do that, to bring our public finances back to a safe place."