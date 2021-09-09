McGrath says Cork-Limerick motorway will be included in new National Development Plan 

Public Expenditure Minister said the new NDP, which will include €165bn worth of spending between now and 2030, will be "very good for Cork"
McGrath says Cork-Limerick motorway will be included in new National Development Plan 

A section of the N20 road between Cork and Limerick. File picture Denis Minihane

Thu, 09 Sep, 2021 - 21:02
Elaine Loughlin, Deputy Political Editor

The long-awaited Cork to Limerick motorway will be included in the National Development Plan (NDP) due to be published in the coming weeks, the Minister for Public Expenditure has promised.

Michael McGrath said the new NDP, which will include €165bn worth of spending between now and 2030, will be "very good for Cork".

However, he said some of the "bottlenecks" in getting projects started need to be looked at.

"One of the real learnings from the last 18 months of this job is that money isn't always really a constraint, it's having projects that are ready to go, and in Cork I think that's going to be one of the real challenges for us," he said.

"We're looking at record public capital investment over the next number of years. The budget for next year will be over €11 billion and so there will be a lot of money available to get things done."

Speaking at a Cork Chamber breakfast briefing, Mr McGrath said the Cork to Ringaskiddy road has cleared all the legal hurdles and significant work will be carried out over the next three years on this project.

"The Cork to Limerick motorway project is further back in the process but will continue to progress, and I'm confident that will be supported in the context of the National Development Plan," he said.

I can say there will be new road investment in the new National Development Plan, you will see a significant emphasis on public transport on active travel. 

"For example, there will be at least €360 million per annum to be spent on active travel, walking and cycling infrastructure, every year over the next decade."

Referring to the €10m runway project at Cork Airport, he said the Government "haven't been found wanting" when it comes to investment in the airport and that will continue.

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath TD said there will be record public capital investment over the next number of years. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins
Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath TD said there will be record public capital investment over the next number of years. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

"The Government absolutely recognises the centrality of international connectivity, and for us in Cork it is so vital," said Mr McGrath.

"We will stay the course because we want to see a recovery in aviation, it's so important for us economically, for tourism, and of course, given our really strong FDI base in Cork." 

Turning to next month's Budget, he said Covid spending will go from around €15bn to €7bn as supports are phased out next year.

"People can expect to see support continuing, but in overall terms we'll start to see a tapering and a winding down of the exceptional Covid spending, because we must do that, to bring our public finances back to a safe place."

Read More

Amazon announces 500 permanent jobs at first Irish fulfilment centre

More in this section

14/11/2016 Safe Ireland Summit. Pictured is Maria Mother of domestic murder victim calls for helpline for people with homicidal thoughts
Woman looking at houses and flats in the window of an estate agent in London, UK New warning issued over rental scams after student victim of suspected fraud in Cork 
Pictures: The cracks in Cork Airport's runway causing its 10-week closure Pictures: The cracks in Cork Airport's runway causing its 10-week closure
McGrath says Cork-Limerick motorway will be included in new National Development Plan 

Taoiseach: Firearms laws may need to be examined in wake of Lixnaw tragedy

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 8, 2021

  • 1
  • 5
  • 18
  • 22
  • 32
  • 45
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices