Amazon announces 500 permanent jobs at first Irish fulfilment centre

Amazon is set to open its first Irish fulfilment centre with the creation of 500 permanent jobs in Dublin.

The new 630,000 square foot warehouse at Baldonnell Business Park will hold millions of items to be picked, packed and shipped to customers in Ireland and the rest of Europe.

The new centre is due to open in Spring 2022, and Amazon says it will provide faster delivery for customers across the country including one-day delivery on thousands of items.

Recruitment has already begun for a range of roles including engineers, HR and IT professionals, health and safety, finance specialists and operations managers.

The company says recruitment for warehouse workers who will fulfil customer orders is due to begin next year.

Amazon opened their first Irish delivery station in October of 2020 in Rathcoole, with the creation of more than 20 jobs, working with independent delivery companies. who hired more than 150 drivers.

A second delivery station is set to open at Northwest Logistics Park in Ballycoolin with the creation of at least 20 permanent jobs, with opportunities for more delivery driver roles.

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar said today's announcement "strongly underscores" Amazon's continued commitment to Ireland.

"Since Amazon’s arrival here in 2004, it has become a significant source of employment - today’s announcement will bring its total workforce to over 5,000," he said.

Last year, Amazon announced plans to create a further 1,000 permanent jobs in Ireland over two years bringing the total workforce to more than 5,000 by 2022.

Martin Shanahan, CEO of IDA Ireland, said that Amazon has had a presence in Ireland for 17 years, growing and expanding its range of activities which has "contributed significantly" to Ireland’s tech ecosystem and our reputation as a global tech hub.

"It is great to see Ireland continuing to attract investment and playing such an important part in the future plans of this global company," he said.

"Amazon’s ongoing commitment to Ireland is most welcome."

Amazon said it pays all its employees in Ireland, whether they are full-time, part-time, temporary, or seasonal, at least €12 per hour.