Bodies of man, woman and young man found in Lixnaw

Gardaí have launched an investigation after three members of the same family were found dead following a suspected double murder-suicide tragedy in Kerry this evening.

A property in a remote area of Lixnaw in the north of the county has been sealed off following the discovery of the bodies of a man, a woman, and a young man at a property in the area.

They are all members of the same family. They had all suffered apparent gunshot wounds.

The alarm was raised shortly after 9pm when a neighbour called to the house.

Gardaí attended the scene and found the body of the woman, in her 60s, and the body of her son, who was in his 20s, inside the house.

The body of a man in his 60s was discovered outside at the rear of the property a short time later.

Gardaí confirmed that all three bodies have gunshot wounds and that a firearm has been recovered at the scene.

The scene has been sealed off and the State pathologist has been contacted and the services of the Garda Technical Bureau have been requested.

The scene has been preserved and the bodies are expected to remain where they were found overnight, pending a preliminary assessment of the scene by the state pathologist tomorrow.

In a statement tonight, gardaí in Listowel said they are not looking for any other person in relation to this incident, at this time.