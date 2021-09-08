Ian Bailey believes Sophie Toscan du Plantier's killer died 'a long time ago'

Ian Bailey says he believes that the "real murderer" of Sophie Toscan du Plantier died a long time ago.

Mr Bailey, a former journalist, has called on Garda Commissioner Drew Harris to open a cold case review of the crime, which he believes will clear his name.

Ms du Plantier, a French filmmaker was found murdered near her holiday home in West Cork in 1996.

No one has been charged with her murder in Ireland, but Mr Bailey was convicted in absentia in Paris in 2019 and received a 25-year sentence.

However, he has now claimed that he believes he knows who really killed Ms du Plantier.

"Somebody in Ireland knows that it wasn't me," Mr Baily said.

"I don't know if anybody does know who it was, I suspect there are people who do know who it was.

"Is the killer still alive? I keep seeing this reference, the fact that the killer I think - if my own theory is correct, and I can't say too much about it - the murderer is dead and has quite a long time ago passed away.

"I don't absolutely 100% know... my belief is that the murderer is probably dead - but that's a belief, I can't prove that," he told Newstalk.

A renewed interest in the case came about following the release of the West Cork Podcast, followed by two separate documentaries released in 2021; Jim Sheridan's Murder at the Cottage and the Netflix production Sophie: A Murder in West Cork.

Mr Bailey says he has written to the garda commissioner several times requesting a cold case review, even having sent a copy to Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

He says he believes that a review would prove he had nothing to do with the killing of Ms du Plantier.

"There were two salient facts I drew to the attention of Drew Harris," Mr Bailey says.

"One was the fact that there was apparently alien blood - when I say 'alien blood' not the victim's blood - found upon her shoe, clearly not my blood because they have my blood samples from very early on.

"And then you have the situation, as we now know, evidence going missing like the six-bar gate.

"Then you have statements that would have exonerated me that have gone missing".

However, Mr Bailey has yet to receive a response from Garda Commissioner Harris.

"My big prayer has been for a long time that the truth comes out and the truth be acknowledged that I have nothing to do with this," he added.

"I haven't heard back, I believe that's being considered but it hasn't been confirmed yet.

"And I do all I can at every level to fight my corner, as an innocent person would".

Ms du Plantier's son, Pierre Louis Baudey-Vignaud, made an appeal on the Late Late Show, calling for anyone with information to come forward.

“It’s been 25-years. The truth has not arrived yet. We must end this story, for me, for my mother, for Irish people,” said Pierre Louis Baudey-Vignaud. Picture: Andres Poveda

He was just 15 when his mother was killed, however, Mr Baudey-Vignaud, now 40, has called on the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to put Mr Bailey on trial here.

“It’s been 25 years. The truth has not arrived yet. We must end this story, for me, for my mother, for Irish people,” he said.

“You have a murderer still living in Ireland.”

He said the Irish people "want to know. They want a trial. They want to understand. They want answers.”

Responding to this, Mr Bailey told Newstalk: "I'm very, very sorry for the pain and suffering that Pierre-Louis and the family have gone through.

"But to hold me as the person responsible is just ridiculous at this stage.

"I just think it's really sad for everybody... and it's all based on a dirty, rotten stinking lie from day one that I'm somehow connected to this crime.

"It's 25 years on and it's exacting its toll on a lot of people".