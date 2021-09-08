Residents near UL complain of anti-social behaviour as college returns

The University of Limerick has vowed to clamp down on unruly students amid complaints of anti-social behaviour and large-scale parties ahead of the new term.

Residents living in College Court, near the UL campus, have complained the return of students has already brought major headaches for people living near the college.

A number of videos, seen by the Irish Examiner, show hundreds of students gathering in a green area of the housing estate for a large-scale party.

Urinating in residential gardens

One resident, who has children, described how students have been urinating in residential gardens.

The scenes have been labelled “groundhog day”, with some residents saying the return of colleges was too early, given the high Covid-19 case numbers.

“They have let the students back too soon. They’re not just going to sit in their rooms and study, they’ve been locked up for months. But it doesn’t mean we should suffer. I can't let my kids go out and play out there," the resident said.

According to statistics from the Department of Public Health Mid-West, between August 23 and September 5, there have been 912 cases in Limerick.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána confirmed they received a report of a gathering in the College Court area on Monday evening.

“Gardaí attended the scene and following engagement with those present, a number of individuals were directed to leave the area and complied with this direction,” the Garda spokesperson said.

Gardaí to patrol the area

The spokesperson added gardaí would continue to have a close relationship with UL and would regularly patrol the area.

Another resident, who is a graduate of UL and still works in the area, said the crowds on Monday night are a signal for them to move house.

“We told our landlord we will leave when college starts again. I feel bad. He did the house up in the hope we would stay, but I can't be listening to that four nights a week," the young resident said.

It’s not even like they are in their houses listening to music. They are on the green singing, and they are really bad at singing.”

A spokesperson for the university acknowledged the concern in the surrounding community about the return of large numbers of young people from across the country.

The college has appealed for students to be responsible, good neighbours.

The spokesperson added that while UL cannot be a responder to off-campus incidents, which are the “jurisdiction of An Garda Síochána”, any student who has been found to have broken the UL Code of Conduct will face sanction.

“We want students to enjoy coming to college, but the university will firmly address behaviour that disrupts the campus and local community in accordance with procedures outlined in the UL Student Code of Conduct,” said Professor Nigel Healey, interim provost and deputy president at UL.