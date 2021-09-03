One person taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash in Cork city

One person has been hospitalised following a two-car road traffic collision in Cork city tonight.

The crash occurred close to the IDA Industrial Estate on the old Model Farm Road at around 7.30pm.

Fire crews from both the Anglesea St and Ballyvolane Stations responded to the incident and arrived on the scene a short time later.

Though no serious injuries were reported to the occupants of either vehicle, one person was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

Cork City Fire Brigade said that the drivers and passengers involved were protected by the deployment of both car's airbags, and the fact that they all were wearing seatbelts.

