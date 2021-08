Gardaí in Tipperary have begun investigations into a "disturbing incident" where a sheep was killed “by blunt force trauma."

The incident is believed to have occurred in the Moyglass area of Co Tipperary on Saturday evening.

The sheep, which suffered blunt force trauma to its head, was found dead by its owner.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who might have information or CCTV / dashcam footage in relation to this disturbing incident to contact them at Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640.