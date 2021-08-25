More walk-in vaccination clinics to open in Cork for last leg of vaccine rollout

Clonakilty GAA club and Bantry Primary Care Centre will be operating from next week as walk-in vaccination centres
The Clonakilty Covid-19 walk-in vaccination centre, at Clonakilty GAA Club, Clonakilty, Co. Cork.  Picture: Jim Coughlan

Wed, 25 Aug, 2021 - 18:20
Caitlín Griffin

People will be able to receive their Covid-19 jab in Clonakilty and Bantry in Co Cork from next week as the last phase of the vaccination rollout in the city and county continues.

Clonakilty GAA club will open on August 30, from 9.15am to 3.30pm.

Bantry Primary Care Centre will open  on September 1 from 9.15am to 3.30pm. Both centres will be operating from 9.15am to 3.30pm on September 4 and September 5.

In Cork City, anyone eligible for a Pfizer jab can receive a first or second dose without an appointment at City Hall on August 28 and 29 between 1pm and 4pm.

This will be the fourth weekend when walk-in vaccinations have been made available in Cork City.

Sinead Horgan, vaccination project lead with the South-South West Hospital Group, said that there has been an enthusiastic reception from Cork people so far to the walk-in clinics.

"With the majority of the population now either fully or partially vaccinated, we are pleased to be in a position to make it as easy as possible for people to get their first and second doses," she said.

Meanwhile, the vaccination centre at Munster Technological University Cork which has been operating over the last six months has closed as of August 24.

Anyone who received their first dose there will be given an appointment for their second dose at another centre.

Walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics open from today

