Cork mental health unit criticised for locking patients' bedrooms 12 hours a day

One of Cork's major mental health units has again been criticised by the commission overseeing care standards in the sector, with locked bedrooms throughout the day stripping patients of privacy and dignity just one example of failures noted.

Staffing, privacy, and therapeutic service issues were flagged as critical risks by the Mental Health Commission (MHC) in relation to St Catherine’s Ward, located on the grounds of St Finbarr’s Hospital on Douglas Road.

There was non-compliance in 10 areas in all, with three deemed critical, five rated as high, and two as moderate. The 21-bed facility, which had 17 residents for more than six months at the time of the inspection, saw reduced compliance upon this inspection compared to last year.

Privacy was again highlighted as an issue, despite being flagged by the MHC last March during its last inspection report.

"The bedroom area was locked from early morning until 9.30pm and the day area was locked from 9.30pm until morning; a restrictive practice that is not conducive to resident privacy and dignity.

"All residents were required to be awake and dressed at 9am every morning and go upstairs for breakfast. The bedroom area was then locked in the day and residents were not permitted to freely access their rooms.

"If a resident needed an item from their room, they had to seek permission from staff, who then accompanied the resident to unlock the bedroom door and allow residents access to their room.

The lack of access to bedrooms during the day resulted in residents sleeping in chairs when tired.

"Medication was provided to residents at 9.30pm. All non-bedroom areas were then locked in the night, preventing access, so residents were unable to decide their own bedtimes.

Similar concerns were flagged by the MHC in March of this year in relation to privacy.

The MHC also criticised therapeutic services, saying the programmes provided were not appropriate and did not meet the assessed needs of the residents.

"At the time of inspection, the social worker position was not filled and there was no occupational therapist in the unit," the MHC said.

Residents were observed using inappropriate chairs or wheelchairs for long hours and did not have appropriate assessments in place.

In relation to staff, the numbers and skill mix were not sufficient to meet resident needs, the commission added.

"Some residents were assessed as requiring a high level of support for most of their activities of daily living and the nursing resources were insufficient to provide safe care to the resident cohort.

"There was no occupational therapist on the multi-disciplinary team. There was limited access to a social worker, on a case-by-case basis and referrals were made to a dietitian, but no assessments had been conducted."

The MHC said it initiated an escalation process following this inspection, requiring the centre to take immediate steps to address critical non-compliance.

Those in charge have provided evidence that they took appropriate remedial actions, while explicit assurances were provided about the unacceptable practice of locking bedrooms, the MHC said.

Lakeview Unit in Naas General Hospital was also criticised for seven non-compliant measures, including one deemed critical.