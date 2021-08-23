Two men airlifted from West Cork after suspected drugs binge

It is understood that one man was in respiratory arrest while the other was in cardiac arrest when they were initially found
The Air Ambulance and the Coast Guard Helicopter at the scene

Mon, 23 Aug, 2021 - 20:23
Eoin English

Two men who were airlifted from West Cork on Sunday after they were found collapsed from a suspected drugs binge remained in critical condition in hospital today.

The two, one in his mid 20s and the other in his mid 30s, were both found unconscious and unresponsive at a premises in Dunmanway shortly before 10am on Sunday.

The alarm was raised and gardaí who were first on the scene rendered initial first aid.

Dr Jason van der Velde of West Cork Rapid Response, along with three HSE ambulances, was tasked to the scene to continue the resuscitation efforts.

It is understood that one man was in respiratory arrest while the other was in cardiac arrest and a decision was made to airlift both casualties to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

The Irish Community Air Ambulance, based near Millstreet, and the Irish Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 117 from Waterford, landed at the nearby Sam Maguire GAA grounds and transferred both casualties by air to CUH’s designated landing site at Bishopstown GAA club.

It is understood that both men remained in a critical condition in the hospital’s intensive care unit today.

