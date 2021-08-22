Limerick mayor warns of potential Covid case rise after All-Ireland Final

The Lord Mayor of Limerick has said there will likely be a rise in Covid-19 cases in the city and county in the wake of today's All-Ireland Final clash with Cork.

40,000 spectators from Limerick and Cork will be at the final in Croke Park today - the largest crowd permitted at an event since before the pandemic.

The HSE this week urged supporters and those travelling to the game to limit their social activity after the match, asking those gathering for the final to be mindful of current public health guidelines.

Councillor and Lord Mayor of Limerick City and County, Daniel Butler says people need to try and reduce the risk of spreading covid-19.

"The reality is - and we’ve seen it elsewhere across Europe, big events, like we saw with the European Championships is a good example - is there is going to be an increase in cases in relation to the All-Ireland," he told Newstalk.

“That’s a reality we have to accept.

"But what we’re trying to do is reduce the potential damage that may be done, minimise risk, and hopefully keep whatever damage may be forthcoming from it to an absolute minimum."

Limerick case surge

Earlier this week, the Department of Public Health Mid-West, UL Hospitals Group, and HSE Mid-West Community Healthcare urged members of the public to be vigilant over the All-Ireland Final weekend and to sign up for Covid-19 vaccination, if they have not done so already.

In the 14 days up to Friday, August 20, 1,228 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded across the Mid-West: 772 in Limerick; 167 in Clare; and 289 in North Tipperary.

"Unfortunately, we have seen a significant increase in Covid-19 case numbers in Limerick in the past week," Dr Breda Cosgrove, Specialist in Public Health Medicine said.

"While the All Ireland hurling final is an important sporting event, we urge that, if you are socialising this weekend, that you do so safely."

Vaccine rollout

Professor Brian Lenehen, Chief Clinical Director, UL Hospitals Group, said that while great progress had been made as regard the vaccine rollout, continued adherence to public health was necessary to reduce community transmission.

"It is vital that Covid-19 hospitalisations remain low so that we can continue to focus on ramping up scheduled care, so much of which has been significantly disrupted due to the pandemic," he said.

"I would like to remind the public to support the Limerick hurlers in a safe and responsible manner this weekend in order to protect themselves and their loved ones against the virus."

Maria Bridgeman, Chief Officer, HSE Mid-West Community Healthcare said people needed to understand that the virus was still circulating at a high level in the Mid-West.

"I know the people of Limerick will give tremendous support to their hurlers, but I would urge everyone to also support their community by backing the team in a responsible manner," she said.