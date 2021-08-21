Rising case numbers in Delta wave will not delay further reopenings, says Micheál Martin

The Taoiseach has said Ireland has not yet reached the peak of the Delta wave of Covid-19 but dampened any speculation that the current high number of cases would put back plans to look at how best to re-open sectors of society still closed because of the pandemic.

Speaking at an event this evening by the banks of the River Lee to commemorate the achievements of Ireland's Olympic rowers, Micheál Martin said "nothing has changed" in terms of the government's schedule of meetings that will ultimately dictate moves to deal with the next phase of Covid-19 and those sectors hoping to get the go-ahead to resume.

"Next week there will be a series of meetings which will lead to a new roadmap in relation to managing Covid-19 for the next number of months which will also involve the continued reopening of sectors of society and we will work with each sector, from live entertainment and the arts sector to indoor sports, for example, and the return to work," the Taoiseach said.

"But we are concerned about the variant and the increased numbers. At the meeting last week the CMO [Dr Tony Holohan] articulated that concern along with the Nphet representatives and indeed the CEO of the HSE [Paul Reid], on the impact of hospitalisation and ICUs.

Vaccination is the key, we are continuing to vaccinate.

"The younger age cohorts are still not enjoying the full protection of that vaccination programme, they having been receiving first doses later than the older age cohorts.

"So we did anticipate this increase, we anticipate an increase over the next couple of weeks, we have not reached the peak of the Delta wave yet and of course, any time the disease is increasing at this rate is a time for concerns so we would appeal to people to watch the fundamentals in terms of social distancing, wearing masks, indoors in particular, and adhering to the basic guidelines," he said.

No schedule change

Asked whether they might be any impact in the short term on that schedule Mr Martin said: "Nothing has changed in terms of next week's meeting.

"We are preparing next week a series of meetings in relation to how we manage the next phase of Covid-19. That still stands, that is the work that is afoot next week.

"We will obviously take advice from the CMO and from Nphet, they are meeting on the 25th, the Covid cabinet meeting is on 27th, and the cabinet meeting in full on the 31st will decide on the next stage and the timelines for the different sectors and particularly those sectors that are not yet reopened."

He said the government had been supportive of the arts and theatre sector and that sector would be examined in the coming weeks.

As for Irish citizens in Afghanistan, the Taoiseach said Irish authorities were remaining in contact with them so as to coordinate efforts to get them out of the country.

"The situation remains serious, the situation outside the airport is getting worse," he said, also referring to the situation as "more chaotic".