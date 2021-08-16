Woman, 20s, dies in collision between car and truck in Kerry

Gardaí are currently attending the scene on the N69 in Tralee, where the incident occurred at around 1.15pm
The driver of the truck did not require medical treatment. File photo

Mon, 16 Aug, 2021 - 15:58
Caitlín Griffin

A woman in her 20s has died following a collision involving a car and a truck this afternoon in Kerry.

Gardaí are at the scene on the N69 in Tralee, where the incident occurred at around 1.15pm.

The woman, who was the driver of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck did not require medical treatment.

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place to allow Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to examine the scene.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. 

They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on this road at the time with camera footage to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tralee Garda station on 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

