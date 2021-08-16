Kerry Mountain Rescue Team concerned for safety of  ill-equipped walkers

A busy mountain rescue team has expressed concerns after rescuing several inexperienced and ill-equipped hillwalkers, and observing families with young children trying to climb the country’s highest peak without the proper gear.

The Kerry Mountain Rescue Team (KMRT) also said a recent increase in callouts is putting strain on its volunteer resources and it has urged people to take more personal responsibility before trying to climb Carrauntoohil.

“The rise in the number of incidents and the types of trends being observed is of particular concern to the team as the potential for more serious injuries or fatalities is greatly increased,” KMRT spokesman Colm Burke said.

It follows the latest rescue on Carrauntoohil on Sunday, where the alarm was raised at 2.45pm about a male walker in his 40s who had sustained injuries in a fall near the top of the Devil’s Ladder.

A full callout was initiated with 24 KMRT members responding. They treated the casualty at the scene before lowering him by stretcher to Ard na Locha, from where he was airlifted to University Hospital Kerry by the crew of the Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 115. The operation was stood down at 8pm.

It was the 16th callout for the team this month, and follows nine callouts in June and 11 in July, with most to the Carrauntoohil area of the Macgillycuddy’s Reeks.

Injured climbers

Of the August callouts, five have been to lost parties, with 11 to injured climbers, with injuries including five ankle/knee injuries; one broken leg; two broken ankles; one suffering from exhaustion; one dislocated shoulder and one broken hip/pelvis.

Mr Burke said while several callouts were accidents suffered by experienced hill goers, the majority have involved parties who were unprepared and ill-equipped for the mountain.

“There have been numerous examples of people with inappropriate footwear suffering injuries from slips and falls, groups starting out too late and not taking account of weather conditions, and parties with no knowledge of the ground or area they are in subsequently getting lost,” he said.

A concerning trend observed in recent weeks has been the number of families with young children attempting to climb Carrauntoohil without the appropriate footwear, clothing or equipment.”

The team has urged people to ask themselves these questions before venturing on to the mountains:

Are they, or members of their group, fit, competent and experienced?

Do they know the area, can they navigate effectively in all weather?

Have they got the right gear, including boots and raingear for the mountain, with food, water, map and compass, a fully charged mobile phone, first aid kit, bivvy bag/shelter?

Have they checked the weather forecast?

Do they have a route plan and have they notified someone of their intended route, start time and expected return time?

Mr Burke said the team understands that accidents can happen to anyone at any time regardless of experience and competence and he urged anyone in difficulty to call 999 or 112 and ask for Mountain Rescue.