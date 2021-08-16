Watch: Large pod of Dolphins enjoy summer evening in West Cork

A pod of around 50 dolphins was spotted off the west coast of Cork on Sunday evening.
The bottlenose dolphins were sighted around Bantry by journalist Flor MacCarthy who posted the below video to Twitter.
Witnesses say the impressive choreography by the dolphins was very exciting.
The video has already been viewed more than 33,000 times on Twitter.
Highlight of the summer. Must have been 50 dolphins in this pod this evening! Wait ‘til the end….just wait! #Baltimore #westcork #❤️ #sherkin pic.twitter.com/22YZq6bSQI— Flor MacCarthy (@florNEWS) August 15, 2021
Hard to top those kinds of summer scenes.