Watch: Large pod of Dolphins enjoy summer evening in West Cork

Watch: Large pod of Dolphins enjoy summer evening in West Cork

Dolphins playing in the water near Baltimore. Picture: Twitter/Flor McCarthy.

Mon, 16 Aug, 2021 - 08:17

A pod of around 50 dolphins was spotted off the west coast of Cork on Sunday evening.

The bottlenose dolphins were sighted around Bantry by journalist Flor MacCarthy who posted the below video to Twitter.

Witnesses say the impressive choreography by the dolphins was very exciting.

The video has already been viewed more than 33,000 times on Twitter.

 

Hard to top those kinds of summer scenes.

More in this section

Adam King is star of the show at Aslan concert Adam King is star of the show at Aslan concert
Cork father who fought for improved cancer screenings to receive Pride of Cork award Cork father who fought for improved cancer screenings to receive Pride of Cork award
Garda Child in critical condition following Tipperary road crash
Watch: Large pod of Dolphins enjoy summer evening in West Cork

Council rejects damning report into conditions for Traveller children at Cork's Spring Lane site

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 14, 2021

  • 9
  • 15
  • 25
  • 30
  • 32
  • 34
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices