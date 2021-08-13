Cork and Limerick exploring Covid-safe All-Ireland victory celebrations

Neither side is counting their chickens yet, but gardaí and council officials in both counties have held talks about what sort of celebration could happen after the All-Ireland final
Cork and Limerick exploring Covid-safe All-Ireland victory celebrations

Mark Coleman of Cork celebrates following the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final match between Kilkenny and Cork at Croke Park in Dublin. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Fri, 13 Aug, 2021 - 20:30
Eoin English

They’re not counting their chickens – but officials in the Rebel county and in Limerick are exploring Covid-compliant homecoming options pending the result of the All-Ireland hurling final.

Exploratory talks have taken place between Cork City Hall, gardaí and the Cork County Board about what could be organised if the game goes Cork’s way on Sunday week. Similar talks are under way in Limerick.

Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelleher stressed that nothing's been agreed yet.

Officials are looking at the homecoming of Olympic Gold Medal champion Kellie Harrington as an example of what they could do. Picture: Conor McCabe Photography.
Officials are looking at the homecoming of Olympic Gold Medal champion Kellie Harrington as an example of what they could do. Picture: Conor McCabe Photography.

He said the Kellie Harrington homecoming in the capital earlier this week could serve as a template but he said everyone involved is very conscious of the public health guidelines which restrict attendance at outdoor events to 200 people only.

“Will there be the traditional homecoming if they [Cork] win, and I’m fairly confident they will, the train and the bus? I don’t think so and that’s unfortunate,” he said.

We are looking at all avenues. We have to be very conscious of the public health guidelines but engagement will continue next week."

Chief Supt Barry McPolin said the talks were at a very early stage and the engagement would continue to ensure that whatever may be organised will be in compliance with the regulations.

In the meantime, Mr Kelleher encouraged people to fly flags from their homes and businesses.

“Due to public health guidelines, there won’t be as many Cork supporters at Croke Park as in years previous,” he said.

We need the team to know that we will all be glued to the TV, radio and even our phones next Sunday."

Cork GAA is on a roll at the moment, with the senior hurlers in their first All-Ireland final in eight years.

The minor hurlers booked their place in an All-Ireland final next weekend after beating Waterford in the Munster final last Monday.

Then on Wednesday, the minor footballers completed a clean sweep of provincial underage titles for the county when they beat Limerick in the Munster final.

Cork now has the Munster U20 hurling, U20 football, minor hurling and minor football titles for the first time since 2005.

