Sports Direct decision to locate in Mahon Point a 'vote of confidence' in Irish retail 

A decision to open Sports Direct stores in vacant Debenhams outlets in Cork and Kildare has been described as a major vote of confidence in the Irish retail market.

And one of those involved in brokering the deal which brings the Fraser Group to Ireland has urged planners to relax "use classes" on certain city centre properties, especially on Cork’s St Patrick’s Street, to help the city recover post-pandemic.

Outdoor dining on Marlboro Street in Cork.

“If one good thing has come out of the pandemic, it’s the revitalisation of city streets, which has been largely driven by the food and beverage industry,” Savills Ireland retail director Peter O’Meara, said.

“Food and beverage is a game-changer for the city. They bring vibrancy to the streets.

Cork has led the way in this regard and is the envy of many other cities.

“I think the food and beverage industry will want to continue with the outdoor dining experience. The face of retail is changing, without a shadow of a doubt.

“I think prime retail areas will continue to trade well but I think they will become more concentrated.

“So if planners could look at relaxing certain uses, maybe at either end of St Patrick’s Street, where traditionally planning for restaurants has been difficult, and maybe look at expanding the ‘use class’ to allow for different uses, we would be in a good space.”

He was speaking after Savills confirmed the Frasers Group has taken over the anchor stores at both Mahon Point shopping centre in Cork and at Whitewater Shopping Centre in Kildare, for its first Irish stores.

Debenhams shut its Irish operation during lockdown last year, with the loss of almost 1,000 jobs. File picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Both shopping centres are owned by German fund Deka. Both stores were previously occupied by Debenhams, which shut its Irish operation during lockdown last year, with the loss of almost 1,000 jobs, triggering a marathon protest by staff over redundancy.

The Frasers Group has already taken possession of the 75,000sq ft two-storey outlet at Mahon Point and hopes to open a Sports Direct on one floor before Christmas, with a Frasers outlet following in early 2022.

It’s also a big boost for Whitewater Shopping Centre in Newbridge, which recently announced the opening soon of fashion brand American Eagle.

Mr O’Meara said it was very welcome news for the Irish retail market, but especially for Mahon Point and for its existing tenants, where annual footfall is about 6m.

The news also comes days after Danish home retail brand Jysk announced its six new Irish stores will be open by the end of the year, creating up to 90 new jobs.

The new stores will open in Ashbourne before the end of this month, in Carlow in September, Tralee and Eastgate in Cork in October, and in Limerick and Dundalk in November.

Mr O'Meara said he was conscious that some people will point out that the Fraser deal secures an anchor tenant for a suburban shopping centre and that the former Debenhams store on St Patrick’s Street, the former Gap and Topshop outlets are vacant.

But he said he remains positive about the outlook for the prime retail street, pointing out the Fraser Group has purchased the former Eason’s building, which is earmarked for one of its brands, that Penneys is earmarked for a major redevelopment and the former Monsoon store is also being redeveloped.

The Frasers Group deal was brokered by Mr O’Meara and Kevin Sweeney from Savills, acting for Deka, with Karl Stewart of Cushman & Wakefield acting for the tenant.