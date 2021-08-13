Sports Direct and Frasers to take over vacant Debenhams unit in Mahon Point

Sports Direct and Frasers are to take up residence in the vacant Debenhams units in two of Ireland's best-known shopping centres as part of the Fraser Group plc's expansion into Ireland.

The group is to open two locations in Ireland, in Cork's Mahon Point and Whitewater Shopping Centre in Kildare, in units previously occupied by Debenhams.

Mahon Point is Munster’s largest shopping centre with over 60 stores, restaurants cafés and a 13 screen Omniplex cinema.

Whitewater Shopping Centre in Newbridge, Co Kildare, is one of Ireland’s largest shopping centres outside of Dublin and recently announced the upcoming opening of leading fashion brand American Eagle.

The opening will happen on a phased basis with Sports direct set to open later this year, following by "luxury lifestyle destination", Frasers, in early 2022.

The two stores occupy approximate 150,000 sq. ft combined.

James France, head of global leasehold property at Frasers Group says they are "dedicated to bringing an unrivalled shopping experience" and will bring a significant number of jobs when opened.

"These new sites mark as a pivotal moment for the group as we continue to demonstrate our commitment to bricks-and-mortar and prove our investment into major retail destinations and the retail market in Ireland," he said.

The deal was brokered by Peter O’Meara & Kevin Sweeney from Savills, acting for Deka, with Karl Stewart of Cushman and Wakefield acting for the tenant.

A spokesperson for Deka Immobilien, the owners of Mahon Point and Whitewater Shopping Centres commented said: “We are delighted to have secured a strong new partner in Frasers at Mahon Point and Whitewater and wish them every success for the future.”