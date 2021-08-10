Danish retailer Jsyk to open six new stores in Ireland this year

New stores will see the creation of up to 90 new jobs
Roni Tuominen, Head of Retail in JYSK Ireland. The company will open six new stores in Ireland this year.

Tue, 10 Aug, 2021 - 10:54
Alan Healy

Homeware retailer Jysk said it plans to open six new stores in Ireland before the end of the year.

After more than a year of coronavirus playing a big role in the retail sector, the Danish company said the new stores will represent an investment of €7m by the brand and the creation of up to 90 new jobs, contributing an estimated €43m to the local economies over the next 10 years.

Continuing its regional store network expansion, the new JYSK stores will open in Ashbourne in August, Carlow in September, Tralee and Eastgate in Cork in October, and in Limerick and Dundalk in November. JYSK first launched in Ireland in April 2019 and currently employs 150 people across its nine stores.

“When we launched JYSK in Ireland, we announced that we would open 15 new stores in the first two years. The pandemic hampered our plans a little, but we are back on track and look forward to opening six stores by the end of 2021 to bring our total in Ireland to 15. We have ambitious plans for JYSK in Ireland in the coming years.” commented Roni Tuominen, Country Manager for JYSK UK and Ireland.

“At JYSK, we very much believe in the future of physical retail, and while online sales have been successful over the past year and a half, we also know that a lot of our customers have missed going to physical stores. It is quite simple. Most customers still want to visit a physical store, touch and feel the products, and get great service and guidance from our JYSK colleagues. That is something we are great at in JYSK.” he said.

In February this year, JYSK reached 3,000 stores worldwide, setting the brand firmly on its global expansion path to reach 5,000 stores. Looking worldwide, the six-store openings in Ireland are one part of an overall ambition to keep expanding and opening new stores.

Within the next year, JYSK plans to open 200 new stores across Europe. By the end of 2024, JYSK will also have invested several €100 million in its European stores.

