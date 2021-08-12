Cork lotto player misses out on €9.7m jackpot by one number

A lotto player in Cork narrowly missed out on becoming Ireland's latest millionaire after being just one number short of the €9.7m jackpot.
The National Lottery is urging players in Mitchelstown, Co Cork to check their tickets carefully to see if they were that person who matched five numbers and the bonus.
You can't really say they were too unlucky as the near winner will walk away with €51,759 from Wednesday night's draw.
The Quick Pick ticket was bought at the Post Office on Upper Cork Street in the centre of the town on the day of the draw.
The winning numbers for last night’s Lotto draw were: 25, 31, 32, 41, 43, 46 and the bonus was 45.
With no jackpot winner, the prize sum rolls over to an estimated €10.5m for Saturday night's draw.