Cork lotto player misses out on €9.7m jackpot by one number

You can't really say they were too unlucky as the near winner will still walk away with €51,759 from Wednesday night's draw.
Cork lotto player misses out on €9.7m jackpot by one number

You can't really say they were too unlucky as the near winner will walk away with €51,759 from Wednesday night's draw.

Thu, 12 Aug, 2021 - 15:20
Greg Murphy

A lotto player in Cork narrowly missed out on becoming Ireland's latest millionaire after being just one number short of the €9.7m jackpot.

The National Lottery is urging players in Mitchelstown, Co Cork to check their tickets carefully to see if they were that person who matched five numbers and the bonus.

You can't really say they were too unlucky as the near winner will walk away with €51,759 from Wednesday night's draw.

The Quick Pick ticket was bought at the Post Office on Upper Cork Street in the centre of the town on the day of the draw.

The winning numbers for last night’s Lotto draw were: 25, 31, 32, 41, 43, 46 and the bonus was 45.

With no jackpot winner, the prize sum rolls over to an estimated €10.5m for Saturday night's draw.

Read More

Clean air zones and thousands of trees: Cork City Council unveils clean air strategy

More in this section

Clean air zones and thousands of trees: Cork City Council unveils clean air strategy Clean air zones and thousands of trees: Cork City Council unveils clean air strategy
Missing Tipperary man found safe and well Missing Tipperary man found safe and well
Limerick man charged with attempted murder tells court he 'didn't do it' Limerick man charged with attempted murder tells court he 'didn't do it'
Cork lotto player misses out on €9.7m jackpot by one number

Watch: Lord Mayor of Cork challenged by rough sleeper over €350,000 'robot trees'

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 11, 2021

  • 25
  • 31
  • 32
  • 41
  • 43
  • 46
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices