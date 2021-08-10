Coast Guard rescues baby kitten called Lucky in Cork city

A rescue operation is underway in Cork city this evening to free a kitten named Lucky from under a bridge.

The three-month-old pet escaped from its carrier basket as its owner, Lidia Riera, was walking along the Lapps’ Quay boardwalk on route to the vet, where Lucky was due to get a range of vaccines.

But the mischievous kitty managed to undo the carrier basket door and leg it. It fled under a nearby bridge, where it remains this evening.

Members of the Crosshaven Coast Guard unit and a group of volunteers from the Cork Missing Person’s Search and Recovery Unit are at the scene.

Ms Riera first contacted the Fire Brigade who attempted to reach animal rescues services before contacting the Crosshaven Coast Guard.

The emergency services arrived at the scene at around 5.30pm before handing over the scene to the coast guard.

Lidia said: “It was his first time going out and he just opened the carrier and jumped out.

He’s a kitten and was scared on his first time going out.

“First a few people came to help us now there are about 20 people and two boats here. We just can’t believe it. We can’t believe how good people are. We are so grateful.”

High tide prevented the rescuers from getting in under the bridge earlier but they have in the last half an hour or so managed to get under the bridge, using a smaller boat.

They used a snake-eye camera to locate the kitty and then placed some cat food on a ledge.

But Lucky emerged to eat the food before retreating to his hiding spot before he could be rescued.

Victor Shine, of the Crosshaven Coast Guard Unit, said it’s now just a matter of patience.

Rescue services often assist members of the public to recover their pets. Picture: Pexels

“The cat doesn’t seem to be too distressed so now it’s just a question of patience, and we hope he comes out before it gets dark,” he said.

Rescue services often come to the rescue of trapped pets, especially those stuck at a height, in confined spaces or near water, to prevent their owners from putting themselves at risk in an attempted rescue.