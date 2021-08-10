Courtmacsherry RNLI crew rescue 12 people stranded on broken-down boat off West Cork coast

Monday's callout was the 19th of the year for the Courtmacsherry crew
Courtmacsherry RNLI crew rescue 12 people stranded on broken-down boat off West Cork coast

The Courtmacsherry RNLI lifeboat crew: Coxswain Mark Gannon, mechanic Stuart Russell and crew members Mark John Gannon, Ciaran Hurley, Jim O'Donnell, Dave Philips and Conor Tyndall. Picture: RNLI

Tue, 10 Aug, 2021 - 14:18
Steven Heaney

Courtmacsherry’s RNLI crew helped bring a stricken pleasure boat and its 12 passengers safely back to the West Cork shore on Monday morning.

At 11.40am, the RNLI Trent class lifeboat Frederick Storey Cockburn was tasked to go to the assistance of a 40ft vessel stranded three miles off the Seven Heads in West Cork.

With weather conditions favourable, the seven-man crew cast off shortly after and reached the vessel at about 12.15pm.

After inspecting the boat's condition and finding its navigation systems completely disabled, the RNLI crew attached a towline and began slowly hauling the boat and the 12 people aboard back to the port of Courtmascherry, where they arrived safely at 1.30pm.

Once all passengers had safely disembarked, the RNLI crew refuelled and restocked their lifeboat, in preparation for their next callout.

The Courtmacsherry RNLI lifeboat crew involved in the callout were Coxswain Mark Gannon, mechanic Stuart Russell and crew members Mark John Gannon, Ciaran Hurley, Jim O' Donnell, Dave Philips and Conor Tyndall.

Speaking on Tuesday afternoon, Courtmacsherry RNLI Lifeboat voluntary lifeboat operations manager Brian O Dwyer was thankful the operation – the crew’s 19th this year – was a successful one.

“It was very prudent to be alerted so quickly of the difficulties onboard the pleasure boat this morning and great that the lifeboat was able to bring the casualty back smoothly to Courtmacsherry Harbour,” he said.

Read More

Lost racing pigeon gets lift home to Ireland on Cork trawler

More in this section

Covid-19 Press Conf Wednesday 16th Sept Cork GP targeted with protest following calls for safe access zones
Cork's Shakey Bridge hoping to sway judges for prestigious global award Cork's Shakey Bridge hoping to sway judges for prestigious global award
sunset at the cliffs of moher in county clare, ireland. beautiful evening scenic view from the wild atlantic way Cliffs of Moher among Europe's prettiest places: Condé Nast
lifeboat rescueplace: corkplace: west corkplace: courtmacsherryorganisation: rnli
Courtmacsherry RNLI crew rescue 12 people stranded on broken-down boat off West Cork coast

Long Covid sufferer who was given days to live urges people to get vaccine

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 7, 2021

  • 14
  • 15
  • 29
  • 34
  • 41
  • 46
  • 9

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices