Courtmacsherry RNLI crew rescue 12 people stranded on broken-down boat off West Cork coast

Courtmacsherry’s RNLI crew helped bring a stricken pleasure boat and its 12 passengers safely back to the West Cork shore on Monday morning.

At 11.40am, the RNLI Trent class lifeboat Frederick Storey Cockburn was tasked to go to the assistance of a 40ft vessel stranded three miles off the Seven Heads in West Cork.

With weather conditions favourable, the seven-man crew cast off shortly after and reached the vessel at about 12.15pm.

After inspecting the boat's condition and finding its navigation systems completely disabled, the RNLI crew attached a towline and began slowly hauling the boat and the 12 people aboard back to the port of Courtmascherry, where they arrived safely at 1.30pm.

Once all passengers had safely disembarked, the RNLI crew refuelled and restocked their lifeboat, in preparation for their next callout.

The Courtmacsherry RNLI lifeboat crew involved in the callout were Coxswain Mark Gannon, mechanic Stuart Russell and crew members Mark John Gannon, Ciaran Hurley, Jim O' Donnell, Dave Philips and Conor Tyndall.

Speaking on Tuesday afternoon, Courtmacsherry RNLI Lifeboat voluntary lifeboat operations manager Brian O Dwyer was thankful the operation – the crew’s 19th this year – was a successful one.

“It was very prudent to be alerted so quickly of the difficulties onboard the pleasure boat this morning and great that the lifeboat was able to bring the casualty back smoothly to Courtmacsherry Harbour,” he said.