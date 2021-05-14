Four rescued as burning trawler sinks off Cork coast

A four-man crew have been rescued after their vessel caught fire off the Cork coast in the early hours of this morning.

Shortly before 2am this morning, Valentia Coast Guard was alerted to a fire on board the 'Horizon' fishing vessel around 20 miles south east of the Old Head of Kinsale.

A multi-agency response co-ordinated by the Valentia Coast Guard was then mounted with Courtmacsherry All-Weather RNLI Lifeboat, the Waterford-based Coast Guard helicopter (R117) and the Naval ship LE George Bernard Shaw all tasked to the scene.

Courtmacsherry All-Weather RNLI Lifeboat were involved in the rescue of four fishermen this morning

Within minutes of the mayday alert being issued, the crew abandoned the vessel to their liferaft as the fire had engulfed their boat.

Shortly afterwards, the crew was recovered from their liferaft by the Offshore Supply ship Pathfinder that had been operating at the Kinsale Gas field.

Shortly before 2am, Valentia Coast Guard were alerted to a fire onboard the Irish fishing vessel “Horizon”. The crew are reported to be in good spirits having had to abandon the vessel after a serious fire onboard. See press release for further info#IRCGhttps://t.co/xn3LQgxIft pic.twitter.com/EDTi9Q90mr — Irish Coast Guard (@IrishCoastGuard) May 14, 2021

All four fishermen were then transferred to the Courtmacsherry All Weather Lifeboat, Frederick Storey Cockburn under Coxswain Sean O Farrell.

There are no reports of any injuries being suffered by the crew with the four reportedly in "good spirits".

Another vessel at the scene, the Maersk Maker, attempted to extinguish the fire on board the Horizon vessel, but to no avail.

The Naval ship LE George Bernard Shaw was also involved in the rescue

The wreck was monitored by the Coast Guard Helicopter and LE George Bernard Shaw. The vessel was reported to have sunk shortly before 7am.

The Courtmacsherry RNLI Lifeboat voluntary Lifeboat Operations Manager Brian O'Dwyer said his crew is "so relieved" that all four crewmen onboard the Horizon were rescued so quickly in darkness this morning.

The Horizon trawler caught fire approximately 20 miles off Old Head of Kinsale

He praised the fast response of the Kinsale Gas Field Supply Boats who were quickly on scene and also thanked the 13 crew at the Lifeboat Station who rose from their beds early this morning and rushed to the station, in order to help others in distress at sea.

The Coast Guard has extended its thanks to all on-scene respondents for their timely and professional support and expressed relief that no serious injuries were incurred in what was potentially a very serious situation.