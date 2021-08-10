Cliffs of Moher among Europe's prettiest places: Condé Nast

The Cliffs of Moher has been named among the prettiest places in Europe by one of the world’s leading travel bibles.

The Condé Nast Traveller has named the iconic rock face as one of the “continent’s loveliest spots”.

The Clare landmark is named alongside Britain’s Cotswolds region, Portugal’s Douro Valley, and St Petersburg in Russia.

The travel bible describes the cliffs as “a true geological marvel”.

“The Cliffs of Moher are one of Ireland’s most striking natural landmarks", said Condé Nast.

“Formed about 300 million years ago, this dramatic stretch of coastline sits right on the western frontier of Europe, unfurling for five miles along the show-stopping Wild Atlantic Way before tumbling into the rolling Atlantic.

It added: “If you’re a keen birdwatcher, pack your binoculars: on a good day, you’ll be able to spot more than 20 different protected species swooping overhead.”

The Cotswolds was described as “a preposterously pretty patch of the UK”.

“A tangle of golden-syrup architecture, jewel-box villages, artsy market towns, rolling hills, and sunken valleys, it’s bucolic Britain at its very best and a honeypot of rural charm.

“The landscape here is made for long, rambling walks and pints of local ale at cosy, fire-warmed pubs, and there are endless smart country-house hotels to bed down in at the end of the day.”

The Amalfi Coast in Italy was another beauty spot named alongside the cliffs.

“Awash with pretty little bays and curves of silky white sand, warren-like alleyways, and storied hotels, it is undeniably Italy’s coastal jewel.

“Here, you’ll find clutches of simple restaurants, delicious scraps of beach – and the same peerless views of the lemon-scented shore.”

Meanwhile, the Russian city of St Petersburg was also named on the list.

“Founded by Peter the Great in the early 18th century, St Petersburg is hands down the most opulent European city.

“Designed as a ‘window into Europe’, it’s got whiffs of Paris’s grand, sweeping boulevards, Venice’s watery network of canals and Rome’s imperial architecture, plus a skyline speckled with gilded domes.

“It’s at its most mesmerising in the height of summer when the sun refuses to set, but also hopelessly romantic in winter when the mighty Neva river freezes over and the entire metropolis is transformed into a snow-dusted paradise.”