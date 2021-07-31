Special delivery for Cork's gold medal winning Olympians

When Olympic gold medal-winning rowers Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy arrive back into Skibbereen they could be forgiven for thinking someone has been up to a bit of graffiti with their names while they have been away.
However, on closer inspection they will find that their names have been permanently etched onto the side of post boxes in the town - and those post boxes have been painted gold in their honour.
An Post’s public affairs manager Angus Laverty explains that when the two men made history in Tokyo, the postal service had to do something to honour their achievement.
A few hours after Thursday’s win, a team went to work painting the boxes outside Skibbereen post office and over the course of the last three days have been applying layer upon layer of gold paint as well as imprinting the rowers’ names.
“We have dressed up post boxes for different occasions in the past,” said Mr Laverty. “But we have never done something as special as this before.”
So will An Post be getting out the paint brushes again if there are more Irish victories in the days ahead?
“The hope is that we will have to do it again and again,” says Mr Laverty.
Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy are expected to land back in Ireland within the next 24 hours. It is unclear when they will be heading back to their hometown of Skibbereen.