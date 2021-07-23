Mural of Olympic rower Sanita Puspure unveiled in Cork

Puspure, who lives in Cork, will compete in the women’s single sculls at the Tokyo Olympics
Mural of Olympic rower Sanita Puspure unveiled in Cork

Picture: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland

Fri, 23 Jul, 2021 - 06:40
Steve Neville

A mural of one of Ireland’s Olympians has been unveiled in Cork City.

The mural of rower Sanita Puspure is located on Victoria Road and aims to encourage people to get behind the Team Ireland athletes.

Puspure, who lives in Cork, will compete in the women’s single sculls at the Tokyo Olympics.

The mural was created by job site Indeed, of which Puspure is an ambassador.

She said that the 2020 Games are the chance to win gold before turning 40.

“It has been a long journey to Tokyo 2020 and I couldn’t have done it without the support from my family and the Cork community,” said the 39-year-old.

“It’s an honour to be representing Ireland at the Tokyo Olympics and Indeed have made it even more special by creating this mural and displaying it in my hometown of Cork City.

“I’m determined to do my absolute best and do my family and country proud.” 

Sanita Puspure training at the Sea Forest Waterway ahead of the start of the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Sanita Puspure training at the Sea Forest Waterway ahead of the start of the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Two other murals have been created by Indeed in Dublin, with one of gymnast Rhys McClenaghan on Camden Row and another of pentathlete Natalie Coyle on Essex Street.

The artwork series is “a colourful expression of Irish creativity and sporting success, amplifying the importance of our nation’s athletes”.

The Games get under way officially today and will run until August 8.

Read More

Olympics: Ireland's best medal hopes, global superstars in the making and new sports to look out for

More in this section

Ireland’s first ‘tropical night’ in 20 years recorded in Co Kerry Ireland’s first ‘tropical night’ in 20 years recorded in Co Kerry
Ballybunion 'eyesore' to go under the hammer Ballybunion 'eyesore' to go under the hammer
'The majority of us are not vaccinated': some bars wary about indoor reopening  'The majority of us are not vaccinated': some bars wary about indoor reopening 
A general view of Pairc Ui Chaoimh ahead of the game 12/5/2019

Cork GAA rejects claims of unregulated parking and litter at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 21, 2021

  • 20
  • 24
  • 27
  • 32
  • 39
  • 43
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices