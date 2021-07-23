Mural of Olympic rower Sanita Puspure unveiled in Cork

A mural of one of Ireland’s Olympians has been unveiled in Cork City.

The mural of rower Sanita Puspure is located on Victoria Road and aims to encourage people to get behind the Team Ireland athletes.

Puspure, who lives in Cork, will compete in the women’s single sculls at the Tokyo Olympics.

The mural was created by job site Indeed, of which Puspure is an ambassador.

She said that the 2020 Games are the chance to win gold before turning 40.

“It has been a long journey to Tokyo 2020 and I couldn’t have done it without the support from my family and the Cork community,” said the 39-year-old.

“It’s an honour to be representing Ireland at the Tokyo Olympics and Indeed have made it even more special by creating this mural and displaying it in my hometown of Cork City.

“I’m determined to do my absolute best and do my family and country proud.”

Sanita Puspure training at the Sea Forest Waterway ahead of the start of the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Two other murals have been created by Indeed in Dublin, with one of gymnast Rhys McClenaghan on Camden Row and another of pentathlete Natalie Coyle on Essex Street.

The artwork series is “a colourful expression of Irish creativity and sporting success, amplifying the importance of our nation’s athletes”.

The Games get under way officially today and will run until August 8.