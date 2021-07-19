Gardaí appeal for help in locating missing Corkman

Gardaí in Cork are asking for the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a missing man.
Declan Scanlon, 48, was last seen in the Glasheen area of Cork city this morning, July 19.
He is described as being approximately 6 feet in height with a stocky build. He has grey hair, blue eyes, and tattoos on both arms.
When he was last seen, Declan was wearing a wine long-sleeved top, black shorts and flip-flops.
Declan's family and investigating gardaí said they are concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with information on Declan's whereabouts has been asked to contact Gardaí in Togher on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.