Investigation into gardaí in Limerick described as 'witch hunt' by Garda representative body

In a circular sent to members of the Garda Representative Association in the Limerick division, it is noted that there was “plummeting morale” due to the investigation
Fri, 16 Jul, 2021 - 06:30
Michael Clifford

An ongoing investigation into gardaí in the Limerick area has been described as a “witch hunt, rather than a legitimate investigation” by the head of a Garda representative body. 

In a circular sent to members of the Garda Representative Association (GRA) in the Limerick division, the group’s president, Frank Thornton, noted that there was “plummeting morale” due to the investigation which was causing “trauma and mental torture” to rank and file members in the city and surrounding counties.

The investigation began in the autumn of 2018 as a corruption probe into whether some officers had links with organised crime but quickly morphed into examining the cancellation of fixed charge notices for motoring offences. 

Four serving gardaí and a retired superintendent are before the courts charged with “perverting the course of justice” in relation to fixed-charge notices. 

Five other rank-and-file gardaí have been suspended since last November as part of the probe. 

The National Bureau of Criminal Investigation is currently interviewing up to 150 gardaí, many under caution, as part of their inquiries.

Mr Thornton’s circular, seen by the Irish Examiner, states that it is intended “to keep you informed of developments surrounding the appalling treatment of members subjected to what we perceive as a witch hunt rather than a legitimate investigation”. 

It goes on to criticise different aspects of the investigation, including the length of time that it is taking to complete. 

“Our efforts are to avoid any unnecessary delay which will inevitably prolong the stress and anxiety for members ... the pace at which this investigation is progressing is unacceptable given that our colleagues are suspended, and the entire membership of the Limerick division are operating in an intolerable environment.” 

The GRA has approximately 600 rank-and-file members in the Limerick division.

The circular also notes that the association recently wrote to the Garda commissioner “raising the anger the Association has in relation to leaks to the media concerning the suspension of GRA members in the Southern Region". 

“Of particular concern to the association is the fact that on May 14, 2021, an RTÉ journalist was on the RTÉ Radio News at One stating that four gardaí and a private citizen were to be charged as part of a two-year Garda investigation into alleged corruption in the south of the country.  

This ‘breaking news story’ was aired in advance of any charges being preferred against these members, which did not occur until the afternoon of the same date.”  

When contacted, Mr Thornton said the circular was a private correspondence to the association’s members but he “stands over it 100%".

"It’s true and accurate," he said.

Asked if the commissioner had any comment to make on the circular a spokesperson said An Garda Síochána does not comment on correspondence with representative associations.

