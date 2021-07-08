MTU and flight academy team up to train airline pilots

Munster Technological University (MTU) and the Atlantic Flight Training Academy (AFTA) have launched a degree programme training students for roles as commercial airline pilots.

The first degree of its kind in Europe, participants in the new Bachelor of Science (Hons) in Global Business and Pilot Studies will start flight training after just one year and be ready to seek employment within just three years.

MTU president Prof Maggie Cusack said: “This new programme has the dual benefit of enabling prospective pilots to solidify their career prospects whilst also strengthening the links between MTU and the European aviation sector.

“MTU plays a central role in driving the development of a skilled workforce for many industries and this landmark offering for new pilots will see that role solidified for the aviation sector. The facilities and reputation of AFTA are industry-leading, and MTU are proud to have collaborated with such an established and well-regarded partner.”

Course participants will be given an intensive commercial flight training programme at AFTA, one of Europe’s premier flight schools. Developed with input from airline industry partners, the degree is designed to create well-rounded, commercially aware pilots.

Capt Mark Casey, AFTA's chief executive and head of training, said: “The MTU curriculum is carefully tailored to the areas identified through feedback from airline industry leaders and the pilot body.

'Gold standard degree'

“This global gold standard degree will cater for and enhance the industry pilot entry standard. I look forward to seeing AFTA and MTU develop the industry leaders of the future.”

The degree programme will be led by Dr Pio Fenton, head of the Department of Marketing and International Business at MTU.

“We have enjoyed a successful partnership with AFTA for a number of years now and their considerable experience in flight training as one of Europe’s leading flight schools identified them as a perfect fit with MTU for this unique new offering,” said Dr Fenton.www.mtu.ie/globalbusinessandpilotstudies