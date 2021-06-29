Shannon Group to hand over tourist attractions to local councils

Popular tourists attractions such as Bunratty Castle and King John's Castle are set to be transferred from the Shannon Group to Clare County Council and Limerick City and County Council.

Along with the operation of Shannon Airport, the Shannon Group operates a heritage division that includes Bunratty and King John's Castle as well as a retail unit at the Cliffs of Moher. It also manages visitor experiences in Dublin such as the GPO Witness History Museum and Malahide Castle and Gardens.