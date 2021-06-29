Shannon Group to hand over tourist attractions to local councils

Popular tourists attractions such as Bunratty Castle and King John's Castle are set to be transferred from the Shannon Group to Clare County Council and Limerick City and County Council.
Along with the operation of Shannon Airport, the Shannon Group operates a heritage division that includes Bunratty and King John's Castle as well as a retail unit at the Cliffs of Moher. It also manages visitor experiences in Dublin such as the GPO Witness History Museum and Malahide Castle and Gardens.
A spokesperson for the Shannon Group confirmed to theit is in discussions with both Mid-West councils about taking control of the attractions within their counties, allowing the group to focus on aviation operations and building back international travellers.
It is expected that the operation of the attractions will transfer to both councils by the end of the year.
"Engagement is taking place with employees and those directly affected by these changes. The employment rights of all its 200 employees will not change and will be fully protected," a Shannon Group spokesperson said.
Similar discussions will take place with other local authorities and An Post with the intention of concluding operating contracts in a smooth manner.
“The agreement will enable Shannon Group to concentrate our energies on restoring passenger numbers at the airport, thereby supporting local economic activity, attracting tourists and enabling foreign and indigenous company investment in the region."
“Today’s announcement will ensure that the heritage sites are being managed by local authorities where there are synergies that can be further developed in line with their well-established tourism development strategies," the spokesperson said.